The iconic Wilson ball from The Outcast sold for $ 300,000. Because of him, Tom Hanks almost died on the set.

“Wilson! Sorry, I am to blame! I can’t save you … ”- screamed haggard Tom Hanks in the hit 2001“ Outcast ”. The protagonist survived for four years on a deserted island after a plane crash, and his best friend and a way not to go crazy was a Wilson volleyball. Therefore, Chuck Noland (Hanks’ screen name) grieved deeply after the ridiculous and tragic loss of a friend in the ocean. The film directed by Robert Zemeckis lost the battle for the Oscar to the legendary Gladiator, but flashbacks of this story arrive even after 20 years.

20th Century Fox filmed a video in which the film was sequel to the rescue of Wilson. In November 2021, the last, third copy of the ball with tobacco leaves instead of hair, used on the set, was sold. The owner paid 300 thousand euros for the iconic character. Following the premiere of Rogue, the American Film Critics Association established a special award in honor of Wilson – for the best inanimate object.

Volleyball The volleyball player died of blood cancer at 21. She played back in October 08/11/2021 at 13:02

Hanks got the idea for the Outlaw script back in the 1990s when he learned that the planes of the logistics company FedEx crossed the Pacific Ocean three times a day. “I don’t know why, but scenes of liner crashes constantly appeared in my head, and how people survived after that,” admitted Tom. He shared his thoughts with screenwriter William Broyles Jr. To write the script as close to reality as possible, William went to an isolated beach off the coast of Mexico – there he fished for a week, made a fire, collected coconuts and built huts from improvised means.

Broyles understood very well how difficult it was to return to his old life – he fought in Vietnam as a Marine Corps officer. A gorgeous find for him was a soccer ball (soccer) brought by the surf to the beach, with which he jokingly talked in the time remaining before departure. William brought this moment into the script, but the question arose of which brand to use the ball. Hanks offered to use the products of the sports equipment manufacturer Wilson – his wife Rita had such a maiden name. Going on a long trip to Fiji, where the shooting took place, Tom wanted to feel a connection with a loved one. During the monologues with the ball, he imagined Rita.

Tom Hanks Cast Away Photo: Imago

Wilson Sporting Goods has supplied products to community organizations, fundraisers and youth sports leagues for over a century. But when a spokesman for 20th Century Fox called Molly Wallace, public relations manager for team sports in 1998, she was surprised. “Production companies today spend a lot of money on product placement. But the industry worked differently at the time. They just wanted balls for the movie and said that Tom Hanks would star in it. This was enough for a positive decision on our part, ”said Molly.

Preparations for the shooting went according to plan, but two months later Zemeckis demanded to replace the footballs with volleyballs – they held the paint better. Moreover, the director insisted that the Wilson inscription be applied only on one side. The company fulfilled all wishes and sent as many as 60 balls.

The Outcast took over a year – it took so long for Hanks to lose 25 kg of weight and grow a lush hair and beard. Zemeckis’ team did not stay idle and, in anticipation of the protagonist, filmed the mystical horror “What Lies Behind”. Another forced pause had to be taken just a week after arriving in Fiji. “I cut my leg when I was catching up with a floating ball. I didn’t treat the wound properly – I thought that it would go away anyway, ”the actor admitted. – Once I felt very bad, the temperature rose. I had to go to the hospital, where they found staphylococcus aureus. The doctor said that if I applied a couple of days later, I could die. ”

Chuck Noland unpacked a box of skates Photo: Imago

Chuck found the ball among many other things that ended up with him on the island after the ship crashed. He turned the skates into an ax and a mirror, made a strong rope from the magnetic tape from the video cassettes, and the ball became his best friend quite by accident. During a long and unsuccessful attempt to get fire, which erased his hands into blood, the hero hit a snow-white ball with his palm. Chuck later cooled down and turned the bloody print into a face – this is how Wilson appeared. And with this lifeless, but so important for the preservation of sanity, Noland shared the first joy on the island: “Wilson, I made a fire!”

Through Chuck’s relationship with the ball, Zemeckis and Hanks conveyed the complexity of the hero’s adaptation to new conditions, and also revealed his ability to cope with the lack of communication and seek motivation to live on. Noland, in a fit of anger, threw the ball off the cliff, and then with tears rescued, lost Wilson during the surf and sought his support before knocking out a bad tooth with his skate. For more focusing of the audience on the actor’s acting and his complete isolation from the world, Zemeckis abandoned the music in the film – even removed all live sound from the beach.

Filming “Outcast” in Fiji Photo: Imago

In the original version of the script (Broyles rewrote and refined it more than a hundred times), Wilson was supposed to revive in the mind of the raving actor in the cave and start talking to him, but the film crew refused this option. A close bond with the ball for Chuck is not only a way to keep his brain in good shape, but also a symbol of survival. That is why he hoisted Wilson on the dais of the raft, like a flag and a talisman. And he greatly grieved after his loss. “We have a chance, can you understand that? I’d rather take a chance and perish in the ocean than sit on this damned island all my life, talking with a volleyball! ” – Noland turned to Wilson, deciding to travel.

With a budget of $ 90 million, Outcast grossed $ 430 million, just 20 million less than the historical special-effects drama Gladiator. His success inspired ABC Studios to create the critically acclaimed Lost TV series.

Wilson also received a solid profit – the manufacturer of balls has been selling hundreds of thousands of replicas with a recognizable red muzzle for 20 years. “The minimal investment in Outlaw has helped make Wilson as iconic as the ball itself,” shines Managing Director Alan Davenport. Volleyball was never won by Wilson, but it is very popular in tennis and provides balls for the main league of American football and the student basketball league.

The popularity of the ball many years later is confirmed by the presence of a personal page on IMDB, and Hanks most often signs autographs on the hero, Wilson, who saved him. In 2020, when Tom and his wife fell ill with the coronavirus, a satirical site published a quarantine photo of the actor with Wilson. “Always glad to meet my best friend,” Tom laughed at his fake isolation with the ball.

On the shelf with numerous actor’s prizes, there are two Oscars – for Philadelphia (1994) and Forrest Gump (1995). And even if with “Outcast” he did not reach the most prestigious film awards, but the survival tape is still at the top of his films. This confirms the presence and location of Wilson on the shelf – right between the two most prestigious figurines.

The face of the Outcast ball resembles the imp on the Manchester United emblem. By the way, we have compiled a rating of Manchester United coaches in the 21st century: from worst to best

The protagonist in “Outcast” was helped out by skates. If you love winter sports, then do not miss the story of how Samuelsson drenched the Russian biathlon and Loginov

Volleyball Relatives of Afghan volleyball player denied information about execution 10/22/2021 at 15:14