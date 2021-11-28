The increase in the number of seriously ill COVID-19 in South Korea peaks

https://ria.ru/20211128/koreya-1761141174.html

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Daily increase in seriously ill patients and deaths from COVID-19 & nbsp; South Korea has reached its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic – 647 and 56 people, respectively, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). It is noted that the country already fears a shortage of hospital beds. As of Saturday, 85.4% of seats for patients with severe COVID-19 were occupied. The authorities and health authorities are urgently working to reduce the number of cases, as well as to increase the level of vaccination of citizens. 56 patients with coronavirus have died in the country per day, this is also the maximum value for the specified period since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,548, the death rate was 0.8 percent. In total, 328 people fell ill in South Korea per day. The highest increase since the start of the pandemic was recorded on November 24, with 4,115 new coronavirus cases. The current slight decline in infection rates is reportedly due to a drop in test takers over the weekend. The KDCA previously introduced a new, five-tier weekly risk assessment system, based on which a decision should be made to continue phased mitigation of social distancing measures. Since November 1, the government has introduced a policy “Together with COVID-19”, which implied the removal of most restrictions by the end of February, given that more than 80% of the country’s population are vaccinated. South Korea planned to move to the second, more lightweight stage in mid-December, but the sharp increase of new coronavirus patients has jeopardized the plans of the authorities. The government plans to implement a set of quarantine measures on Monday to combat a sharp increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. Also, earlier proposals were made to oblige unvaccinated citizens to pay part of the cost of treatment themselves if they become infected with coronavirus. Currently, the state covers all costs of treating patients with COVID-19.

