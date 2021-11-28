The Kremlin hopes that the meeting between Putin and Biden will take place this year

https://ria.ru/20211128/vstrecha-1761166186.html

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The date of the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with his American counterpart Joe Biden has not yet been determined, but the Kremlin hopes that it will take place this year. The talks will most likely take place in the format of a video conference, he added. Last Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reported that the department is thoroughly preparing the summit. According to him, “the agenda is huge.” As noted by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine will also be discussed at a possible meeting of the presidents. In turn, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted on Tuesday that Washington is not yet ready to announce any upcoming contacts between the presidents of the United States and Russia. Putin himself, speaking at the expanded collegium of the Foreign Ministry, the summit held in June with Biden in Geneva “opened up some opportunities for dialogue and the gradual alignment of & lt; … & gt; relations.”

