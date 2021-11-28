The Kremlin said that federal mourning due to the state of emergency in Kuzbass is not planned – RBK

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that there will be no federal mourning, since the mourning has already passed in the Kemerovo region

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



Federal mourning in connection with the fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, which killed 51 people, is not yet planned. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports “RIA Novosti”.

“No, [федеральный траур] not planned yet. Moreover, there was already mourning in the region, and it is obvious that the point here is not in formal mourning, but in the fact that the whole country is mourning, ”said Peskov.

On November 25, an explosion and fire occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, owned by the SDS-Ugol company, as a result of which, according to the latest data, 51 people died, including five mine rescuers. In addition, 76 people were injured – 64 of them are being treated in Kuzbass hospitals, another 12 are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Miners and diesel locomotive drivers interviewed by RBC said that at the mine before the incident, miners recorded an excess of the permissible level of methane.

On the fact of the state of emergency, two criminal cases were initiated: under Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (negligence, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence) and under Part 2 of Art. 217 of the Criminal Code (violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of a person by negligence). A three-day mourning was announced in Kuzbass, while not all the bodies have been raised to the surface yet.