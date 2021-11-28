The Kuzbass authorities do not allow the press to cover the explosion at the mine

Journalists were unable to attend the funeral and communicate with the surviving miners

Photo: Maxim Serkov © URA.RU

news from the plot Workers died in a fire at a mine in Kuzbass

The authorities of the Kemerovo region have forbidden journalists to communicate with the miners who were injured during the fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine. The press service of the regional government administration clarified that the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation received an order “to treat, and not turn patients into clowns.” Subsequently, the authorities of the Kemerovo region retracted their words.

“We have a categorical order from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation to treat and not turn patients into clowns. Therefore, even, you see, our policemen are standing at the entrance, “the press service of the Kuzbass government administration is quoted by Novaya Gazeta.

Related article

After the correspondent of the publication asked to show him the corresponding document from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, another representative of the Kemerovo authorities said that his colleague was “mistaken”. “There is no such order. The victims are not allowed on the recommendation of doctors, ”he said. Now many of the surviving miners are in the Podgorbunsky Regional Clinical Emergency Hospital.

According to the newspaper, most of the journalists were unable to attend the funeral services and funerals of the dead miners. The administration of the Kuzbass government refused to tell them the date of burial. The fact that the farewell ceremony took place, the correspondents learned after the fact from the text of RIA Novosti. The press service of the regional government administration clarified that the authorities did not provide the agency with information about the date of the funeral. In addition, the families of the victims did not consent to the presence of journalists at the ceremony.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine took place on 25 November. The explosion killed 52 people, another 63 were injured. Acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan specified that the cause of the death of the miners was the high concentration of carbon monoxide. One of the possible causes of the explosion is the release of methane. Rostekhnadzor clarified that this version is neither primary nor secondary. The miners reported that the mine management had taped up the gas analyzers so that they would not show the real level of methane in the mine. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees. The court also arrested Sergey Makhrakov, director of the Listvyazhnaya mine.