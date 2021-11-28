The last breakthrough: how modifications of the MiG-31 and T-90, as well as “Armata” are preparing for state tests

The Sokol plant in Nizhny Novgorod is one of the oldest aircraft building enterprises in the country. Founded in the early 30s, only during the War years, it produced about 20 thousand aircraft. And for a long time the legendary Valery Chkalov was the chief pilot of the Falcon. Today, long-range interceptor fighters of the MiG family are being updated here.

The workshop is undergoing repairs and deep modernization of MiG-31 supersonic interceptors. To put it simply, here the entire “stuffing” is completely changed for the aircraft. Here, the vehicles are being prepared for the use of new weapons, including the Dagger hypersonic complex.

The complete modernization cycle of the MiG-31 takes less than a year – its combat effectiveness with new weapons increases almost threefold. Moreover, there are no foreign components left in the modernized machines, all the components are domestic. Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko checked how Sokol fulfills the state defense order.

And in the Arzamas machine-building plant, armored vehicles “Tiger” and other wheeled armored vehicles are produced. Including the newest samples based on the Boomerang platform, the state tests of which are planned to begin in the spring.

“The machine has now passed preliminary tests with a positive result. Prototypes are being finalized to present them for state tests. After them, an interdepartmental commission will be held, the car will be ready for the organization of mass production. State tests are scheduled to begin in March-April 2022, ”said Yuri Chikin, head of the 154th military mission.

The performance characteristics of the new BTR K-17 “Boomerang” are kept secret, but in order to feel the power of this vehicle, it is enough just to be there.

The defense order is also being fulfilled at a powerful pace at the world’s largest tank manufacturer – Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil. The commander-in-chief of the ground forces Oleg Salyukov personally takes the place of the tank commander in the turret of the modernized T-90, which has become much more spacious.

The main feature of the T-90M “Breakthrough” tank is its turret. It has become much larger, more secure, but the main thing is a new weapon system. The principle “Hunter-shooter” is implemented here. It allows the tank commander to find the target and transmit target designation in automatic mode. After that, the gunner can only press the button.

In addition to the modernized T-90s, the plant is starting to supply the troops with the latest tanks based on the “Armata”, the first batch will arrive at the end of this year.

“Tanks based on the Armata T-14 heavy interspecific tracked platform are planned for delivery in the amount of 20 units by the end of 2021. The vehicles have been assembled and are at the stage of test run by bearers, ”said Dmitry Repin, the acting chief of the 47th military representative office.

Until the release of the series “Armata” is the last breakthrough – testing in the army. The first 20 vehicles will be sent to combat units for these purposes. The production of the latest tanks is a direct dialogue between the manufacturer and the customer. Enterprises working for the defense department, in full and in compliance with all deadlines, fulfill their obligations. And, if necessary, we are ready to further increase production volumes.

