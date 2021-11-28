The media named the cause of death of Alexander Gradsky

10:00 28.11.2021

The media named the cause of death of Alexander Gradsky

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Singer and composer Alexander Gradsky died of a cerebral infarction, according to the telegram channel of the Izvestia newspaper.

As the media notes, on the eve of the people’s artist, they were hospitalized in a neuroreanimation department of one of the Moscow clinics.

The death of Gradsky became known tonight. The 72-year-old musician’s health deteriorated after suffering COVID-19 in September.

The date and place of the farewell are not yet known.

© Photo: From the personal archive of Alexander Gradsky

Alexander Gradsky

Alexander Gradsky

Alexander Gradsky

Composer and singer Alexander Gradsky

Composer and singer Alexander Gradsky during an interview.

Singer, composer Alexander Gradsky

Singer and composer Alexander Gradsky at the ceremony of presenting the V. Vysotsky “One’s Own Track” prize at the Gradsky Hall in Moscow.

Concert of Alexander Gradsky

Concert of Alexander Gradsky in Tomsk

Singer and composer Alexander Gradsky

Singer Alexander Gradsky performs at the anniversary evening of People’s Artist of the USSR, composer Alexandra Pakhmutova at the Bolshoi Theater of Russia.

Gradskiy was born in 1949 in the city of Kopeisk. In 1974 he graduated from the Gnessin Music and Pedagogical Institute, majoring in vocal. From 1975 to 1976 he studied composition at the Moscow Conservatory.

Since the 1970s, his solo career began, in parallel, the artist was a participant in numerous musical projects. The discography includes more than four dozen albums. In addition, he has written music for more than 40 feature films, dozens of documentaries and cartoons.

In 1997, Gradsky was awarded the title “Honored Artist of the Russian Federation”, two years later – “People’s Artist of the Russian Federation”.

Biography of Alexander Gradsky

