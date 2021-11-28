The media named the cause of death of Alexander Gradsky

https://ria.ru/20211128/gradskiy-1761110400.html

The cause of death of Alexander Gradsky is named

Singer and composer Alexander Gradsky died of a cerebral infarction, according to the telegram channel of the Izvestia newspaper. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Singer and composer Alexander Gradsky died of a cerebral infarction, according to the telegram channel of the Izvestia newspaper. As the media notes, on the eve of the People’s Artist they were hospitalized in a neuroreanimation department of one of the Moscow clinics. The death of Gradsky became known tonight. The 72-year-old musician’s health deteriorated after suffering COVID-19 in September. The date and place of the farewell are not yet known. Gradsky was born in 1949 in the city of Kopeisk. In 1974 he graduated from the Gnessin Music and Pedagogical Institute, majoring in vocal. From 1975 to 1976 he studied composition at the Moscow Conservatory. Since the 1970s, he began his solo career, at the same time the artist was a participant in numerous musical projects. The discography includes more than four dozen albums. In addition, he wrote music for more than 40 feature films, dozens of documentaries and cartoons. In 1997, Gradsky was awarded the title “Honored Artist of the Russian Federation”, two years later – “People’s Artist of the Russian Federation”.

