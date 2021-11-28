The mine is longer than the term – Kommersant newspaper No. 216 (7178) of 11/29/2021

Over the weekend, the Central District Court of Kemerovo arrested for two months all five defendants in the criminal case on the death of 51 people as a result of the Listvyazhnaya mine disaster. Among them are the leading employees of the enterprise and supervisory authorities. None of them admit their guilt. Meanwhile, the Kuzbass authorities confirmed that the relatives of the victims claimed that the permissible level of methane in the mine was exceeded long before the explosion.

In the case of the largest accident in the coal industry in recent years at the Listvyazhnaya mine (part of the SDS-Ugol holding company), the director of the mining enterprise Sergei Makhrakov, his first deputy Andrei Molostov, the head of the section Sergei Gerasimenko, who are accused of violating industrial safety requirements hazardous production facilities, which caused the death of two or more persons by negligence (part 3 of article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), as well as the chief state inspectors of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian department of Rostekhnadzor Vyacheslav Semykin and Sergey Vinokurov – they are charged with negligence, resulting in the death of people by negligence (part . 3 article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). All of them were sent under arrest until January 25. “We will appeal the court decision on the arrest,” Natalya Lyashchenko, the lawyer of Vyacheslav Semykin, told Kommersant. Sergei Vinokurov’s lawyer Roman Komarov said that the decision to appeal has not yet been made, the defense of the rest of the accused refrains from commenting.

The accident at Listvyazhnaya took place on 25 November. The alleged reason is the explosion of a gas-methane mixture. At the time of the accident, there were 285 workers underground. As a result, 5 mine rescuers and 46 miners were killed. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the reason for the death of the rescuers in the mine was a sharp increase in carbon monoxide.

The representative of the investigation said in court that a dangerous production situation in the workings of the longwall face No. 823 developed in the period from March 6, 2020 to November 25, 2021. The maximum permissible concentration of methane in the atmosphere of the mine workings should not exceed 1%.

The volume of air supplied through the workings was not enough to ventilate them, the investigation believes.

“As a result, during coal mining, the concentration of methane in the air of the workings of this area reaches explosive indicators, which creates a real threat of explosion of the methane-air mixture in them. According to the investigation, the management of the mine was aware that “this situation poses a threat to public safety at a hazardous production facility,” but “arrogantly counted on preventing an accident.” Investigators also believe that Rostekhnadzor inspectors could have stopped the development of a dangerous industrial situation by banning mining operations until the air-gas control systems were put in order. Thus, Vyacheslav Semykin, the representative of the investigation said, avoided visiting the underground workings of the mine, including the excavation section of longwall No. 823, “where the air-gas control system is clearly out of order.”

The defendants in the case pleaded not guilty in court. “I always attend checks. At the last one, I identified violations, the mine eliminated them and informed me about it. There was no way to check, the next day I left for another mine. But these violations have nothing to do with the emergency. At the time of my inspection, there were no violations that would pose a threat, ”Vyacheslav Semykin said in court.

Sergei Gerasimenko told reporters that “there are always minor violations, they are eliminated, they are checked and the work is going on.” He also added that he was unaware of the fact that the miners worked in conditions of increased methane levels. He also denied information that miners, who allegedly complained about violations of safety rules at the facility, were offered to quit.

On November 25, 2021, a fire broke out at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. There are dead and injured. About the largest accidents at Russian mines – in the material “b”. 110 miners died on March 19, 2007 in a methane explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine in the Kemerovo region. During the investigation, it turned out that the gas monitoring system at the mine was blocked in order to increase production. The charges were brought against the employees of the enterprise, including the former director, and officials of the Rostekhnadzor department. The verdict has so far been passed on two persons involved – the operator and the mine dispatcher (three years probation and three and a half years in a penal colony, respectively). 91 people, including 20 mine rescuers, died as a result of two explosions of methane-air mixture on the night of May 9, 2010 at the Raspadskaya mine in the Kemerovo region. Investigation is ongoing; the charge was brought against the former general director of Raspadskaya. 67 miners were killed by a methane explosion in the nearby Ulyanovsk mine “Zyryanovskaya” December 2, 1997. A week before the tragedy, there was a gas outbreak there, and five people were burned. However, the commission of inquiry allowed the operation of the enterprise. 47 people became victims of a methane explosion at the Taizhina mine in the town of Osinniki, Kemerovo region on April 10, 2004. The criminal case on the fact of the accident in July of the same year was closed for lack of corpus delicti. The cause of the accident was recognized as the displacement of the rock layer, as a result of which the power cable was damaged and a spark was formed. 39 miners died on May 24, 2007 in an explosion at Kemerovo mine “Jubilee”. The reason is a short circuit in the electric equipment of the roadheader, which led to an explosion of methane-air mixture and coal dust. 30 people died on February 25, 2016 at the Severnaya mine (“Vorkutaugol”). At a depth of 780 m, methane was released and two explosions caused the rock to collapse. At that moment, 111 people were underground. Four miners were killed, another 26 were missing. During the rescue operation on the night of February 28, a third explosion occurred, as a result, five mine rescuers and a mine worker were killed, and five more people were injured. 27 miners were killed by a methane explosion at the Tsentralnaya mine near Vorkuta (Komi) on January 18, 1998. After the accident, methane emissions continued, and in April of the same year, the Russian government decided to liquidate the mine. 25 people died on February 9, 2005 as a result of an explosion of a methane-air mixture at the Esaulskaya mine (Yuzhkuzbassugol) in the Kemerovo region. The accident occurred during the liquidation of a fire in the worked-out part of the formation, when the concentration of methane sharply increased.

The press service of the SDS holding, which includes the holding company SDS-Ugol, declined to comment on the court’s consideration of the measure of restraint, noting that the company was cooperating with the investigation. The Siberian Department of Rostekhnadzor was unable to promptly receive a comment.

Meanwhile, the miners themselves told the media that the excess of the methane level in the workings was recorded long before the explosion, and the readings of the sensors could not correspond to reality.

The Governor of Kuzbass Sergei Tsivilev confirmed the information that some relatives of the victims also stated that the level of methane was exceeded before the accident.

