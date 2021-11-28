The Ministry of Emergency Situations named the cause of the death of rescuers in a mine in Kuzbass

According to Alexander Chupriyan, the explosion occurred due to technological violations.

Mine rescuers in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region died due to a high concentration of carbon monoxide. This was stated by the Acting Head of the RF Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan.

“Rescuers died due to a sharp increase in the concentration of carbon monoxide in the mine. It penetrates the skin, causing severe poisoning. People walked and fell, ”said Alexander Chupriyan on the air of the YouTube channel“ Soloviev Live ”.

According to him, 215 rescuers worked in the body of the mine in 32 departments of the mine, of which five died and 15 are in hospitals. “If an explosion occurs, it means that the technological process has been disrupted,” Chupriyan answered when asked about the possible cause of the tragedy.

On November 25, in Kuzbass, a fire broke out at the Listvyazhnaya mine. The explosion killed 52 people, another 63 were injured. The management of the mine concealed data on the high level of methane. Rostekhnadzor has put forward a new version of the mine explosion. The Listvyazhnaya directors were taken into custody for two months. The court also arrested an inspector who was checking the mine.