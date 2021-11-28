the new COVID strain “Omicron” has already reached Russia

Citizens vacationing in Egypt could have brought a new strain of coronavirus to Russia, Vladimir Krugly said

The new Omicron coronavirus strain has already appeared in Russia. This was stated by a member of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation Vladimir Krugly. The spread of the virus can be tourists returning from Egypt, so the senator called for the closure of air traffic with this country.

“The Omicron COVID strain is already in Russia. The source of its distribution can be citizens who have visited Egypt, “- quotes the words of Vladimir Krugly RIA Novosti.

A person infected with Omicron can experience severe fatigue and headaches, said the chairman of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Kutze, who had previously predicted the emergence of a new COVID-19 mutation to the country’s authorities. The doctor clarified that patients with this variant of the coronavirus rarely have a fever and a sore throat. Other common symptoms for COVID-19 – loss of taste and smell – are rare.

The new Omicron coronavirus strain was first discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new mutation is “of concern” due to the high number of re-infections. The organization also acknowledged that existing vaccines are ineffective against the new COVID-19 strain. At the same time, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova said that the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” better protects against “Omicron” than other drugs. The new strain has already been found in Europe, among tourists from the Czech Republic and Germany, who have returned from Africa.