The number of foreign media agents in Russia has grown to 99 – RBC

Shortly before him, the Nobel Call organization was added to the register – it was created by journalists whom the Ministry of Justice had previously included in the list of foreign media agents, including Elizaveta Surnacheva (former RBC correspondent, employee of Present Time, recognized as a foreign media agent) … Under Russian law, individuals included in the register are required to register a legal entity for reporting to the authorities.







The law on foreign media agents has existed in Russia since 2019, then amendments to it were allowed to recognize individuals as such. According to it, the media that receive foreign funding must mark their materials with a special signature, and foreign ones are required to create legal entities in Russia. There is a fine for the lack of marking. In addition to labeling, foreign media agents must also regularly submit to the Ministry of Justice reports on their activities, on how the money received from abroad was spent. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 80 positions have been added to the register.

Putin promised to look at the “blurred criteria” of the law on foreign agents



Journalists have repeatedly called for the repeal of the law on foreign agents, a petition on the Change.org website was supported by more than 250 thousand people. On October 21, Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced the need to finalize the law on foreign agents and get rid of “vague criteria”, Putin promised to consider the issue.

In mid-October, the Union of Journalists of Russia (UJR) and the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) submitted their amendments to the law to the State Duma. The executive secretary of the HRC Alexander Tochenov clarified that they advocated the recognition of the media as foreign agents only through the courts.