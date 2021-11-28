The number of people injured in the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass has reached 76

In the hospitals of Kuzbass there are 64 victims of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, 12 more people are undergoing outpatient treatment. This was reported by the press service of the government of the Kemerovo region.

“As of 12:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time – RT) On November 28, 64 people are being treated in hospitals in the region … 12 people are being monitored by doctors on an outpatient basis (at home), ”the statement says.

It is specified that 14 people are in a state of moderate severity and 46 in a satisfactory one.

Earlier it was reported about 72 miners injured in emergency.

On November 25, an accident occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, as a result of which 51 people died and dozens were injured.

According to preliminary data, the explosion of methane is believed to be the cause of the accident at the mine. The Investigative Committee opened a case on the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees.

Two criminal cases will be investigated in the central office of the UK.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and regional authorities to do everything necessary to support the victims at the Listvyazhnaya mine.