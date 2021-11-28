The owner of the airport in Germany opened a vaccination station with its own vaccine – RBC

The airport belongs to entrepreneur and medical doctor Winfried Stecker, who created his own vaccine against COVID-19 a year and a half ago. He tested it on volunteers and claims to be more than 90% effective.

Lubeck Airport, Germany

(Photo: Christian Charisius / dpa / Global Look Press)



Police have shut down an illegal COVID-19 vaccination station at the airport in Lübeck, Germany, where those who wish were vaccinated with a supposedly unregistered vaccine, according to Welt.

According to the newspaper, when the police arrived at the airport, they found that about 80 people were waiting in front of the building to get vaccinated. Another 150 people who wanted to get vaccinated were inside the airport. By the time the police arrived, about 50 people were vaccinated. Vaccinations were done in a room prepared for this, writes Welt.

Law enforcers stopped the activity of the vaccination point, took samples of the vaccine, and confiscated the used syringes.

Lübeck Airport belongs to the entrepreneur and MD Winfried Stecker. The fact that Stecker had developed his own vaccine against coronavirus became known back in April 2020. As Der Spiegel wrote, Stecker tried the vaccine on himself several times without experiencing any side effects.