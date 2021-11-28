https://ria.ru/20211127/zavod-1761042705.html

The plant in Dzerzhinsk returned to work after a series of explosions

The plant named after Sverdlov in Dzerzhinsk returned to work after an emergency, said Oleg Korpatenkov, first deputy general director of FKP “Plant named after Sverdlov”. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The plant named after Sverdlov in Dzerzhinsk returned to work after an emergency, said Oleg Korpatenkov, first deputy general director of the FKP “Plant named after Sverdlov”. According to him, on November 27 at 9.48, cotton occurred in workshop number 32, followed by fire. “This is a workshop for the production of explosives. There is, among other things, acetone, one of the components,” Korpatenkov told reporters. He noted that “the work was carried out in accordance with the regulations, it was an ordinary operation that people have been doing for years.” He also said that the cause of the incident is not yet clear, it will be established by the commission. “At the time of the explosion, all technological chains were stopped. But now the plant is working as usual,” said the deputy general director of the plant. He also said that it is now difficult to assess the amount of damage. caused by the emergency. “There is destruction, but … it is impossible to understand the degree of destruction, because the building is being spilled with water. I think that we will see complete information about the destruction tomorrow,” Korpatenkov said. The plant named after Ya. M. Sverdlov “triggered a fire alarm, then there were several pops. On the territory of the plant, according to the passport, there may be explosives. According to the regional health ministry, two people were injured. As RIA Novosti clarified in emergency services, as of 11:20 am, four explosions occurred in the two-story brick building of the workshop where HMX is produced, followed by a collapse. The localization of the fire was announced at 11:50, the liquidation of open combustion at 12:04, and the liquidation of the consequences of the fire at 13:57. 88 people were evacuated from the neighboring building for safety. Investigators of the SUSK in the Nizhny Novgorod region opened a criminal case under article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities). Sverdlova produces a wide range of industrial explosives, detonator blocks, shaped charges for crushing oversized in the mining industry, perforating charges for the oil and gas industry. On the morning of August 31, 2018, on the territory of the Ya.M. plant. Sverdlov, an explosion occurred in the mine disposal building. As a result of the accident, five employees of the plant were killed. Six people were injured, later one of the wounded died.

