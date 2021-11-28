https://ria.ru/20211128/zakovryashin-1761115923.html

The rescuer told how he survived after an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine

The rescuer told how he survived after an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

The rescuer told how he survived after an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine

Rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin, who survived the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, said that he held out for almost a day in the mine due to the fact that he got … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T11: 30

2021-11-28T11: 30

2021-11-28T11: 30

incidents

Kemerovo region

belovo

Kemerovo

accident at the “listvyazhnaya” mine in Kuzbass

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760745985_0:273:3072:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_df1aea2e59686e83988a89df74949416.jpg

KEMEROVO, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin, who survived the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, said that he held out for almost a day in the mine due to the fact that he got into a fresh stream of air, where he had the opportunity to lie down and gain strength to move upward. on a fresh stream (air – ed.) and there I had, as they say, the opportunity to lie down. And then I went out of the hill, and there I was met by the guys from the Kemerovo detachment, thank them very much “, – Zakovryashin told reporters on Sunday via video link The mine rescuer clarified that, leaving the mine, he walked exactly towards the fresh stream of air, oriented towards it. According to him, he did not need the medicines he had with him, he began to go upstairs when he gained strength. Earlier it was reported that the injured mine rescuer had hypothermia and intoxication, which affects the kidneys. Zakovryashin was transported to a hospital in the city of Kemerovo, where he is now. In the morning of November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, Kemerovo Region, there was smoke, 285 people were underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people died: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. A three-day mourning period has been declared in the region.

Kemerovo region

belovo

Kemerovo

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760745985_717:359:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23f4c842ffcc4039b569058ba093e576.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

accidents, Kemerovo region, Belovo, Kemerovo, accident at the “Listvyazhnaya” mine in Kuzbass