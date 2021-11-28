The Russian Federation approved the rules for determining the poverty line

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The government has approved the procedure for determining the poverty line in Russia as a whole and by region, according to the Ministry of Labor. When calculating the “Poverty rate” indicator, a new indicator – “poverty line” will be used instead of the subsistence minimum.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Labor proposes to introduce a new indicator that complements the cost of living – the poverty line. It should be calculated on a quarterly basis, taking into account the consumer price chain index for the corresponding quarter.

According to the Ministry of Labor, the initial value of the poverty line is set at the level of the last calculated value of the subsistence minimum based on the consumer basket. This is the cost of living for the IV quarter of 2020, which will increase quarterly in terms of inflation. The poverty line will be calculated for the federation on a quarterly basis, and in the regional context – annually.

It is noted that it was decided to introduce a new indicator due to the fact that from 2021 a new model for calculating the subsistence level and the minimum wage (minimum wage) has been used. Their calculation is based not on the food basket, but on the average per capita median income and median salary.

In addition, from 2021, the value of the subsistence minimum is set annually, and not quarterly, as before.

“This does not ensure the comparability of historical poverty data with current measurements and future estimates. With this in mind, it was decided to introduce a new indicator – the “poverty line”, which will change taking into account the rise in prices and used to determine the level of poverty, ”the message says.

The poverty line will not affect the appointment of social support measures, they say in the Ministry of Labor. For this, the cost of living will continue to be used. The amount of benefits will also be calculated on the basis of the subsistence minimum.

In early August, Rosstat reported in the second quarter of 2021 that the share of Russian residents who live below the poverty line (when incomes are below the subsistence level) was 12.1%.