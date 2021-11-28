The speaker of the State Duma opened comments in the telegram under the post about QR codes – and received more than 600 thousand messages. What did people write about most often?

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin this week wrote in his telegram channel about the bill on QR codes – and invited users to leave comments under the post. Physicist and researcher of election statistics Sergei Shpilkin analyzed the comments and found out what people wrote about most often.

As Shpilkin wrote on Facebook, among 600 thousand comments, about 394 thousand – unique, of which 271 thousand messages were left directly in response to the post Volodin. There are 135 thousand users who left unique messages.

The top ten words that were most often found in the comments under the post included “code”, “against”, “man”, “qr”, “vaccination”, “right”, “people”, “forced”, “law” and “constitution”. The main “swearing” words were “forced”, “segregation” and “fascism”, Shpilkin noted.

The most mentioned persons in the messages were State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, chief doctor of the hospital in Moscow Kommunarka Denis Protsenko.

Volodin promised “to try to organize the work in order to get acquainted with all the comments.”

The Kholod edition combined in one picture the words that Shpilkin most often found in messages under the post. The size of a word corresponds to the frequency of its mention.

Cover photo: minzdrav.49gov.ru