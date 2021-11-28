https://ria.ru/20211128/teatr-1761149042.html

The St. Petersburg diocese told how the relics got to the Moscow Art Theater

The St. Petersburg diocese told how the relics got to the Moscow Art Theater – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

The St. Petersburg diocese told how the relics got to the Moscow Art Theater

The ark with relics and icons were transferred to the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky private museum and his house church by agreement with his former general director Eduard … RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T16: 45

2021-11-28T16: 45

2021-11-28T16: 45

Edward Boyakov

Russian Orthodox Church

Vladimir Kekhman

mkhat named after m. gorky

religion

the culture

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/03/1595868289_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25ec0104602d0debe6b089608246626b.jpg

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The ark with relics and icons were transferred to the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky private museum and his house church by agreement with his former general director Eduard Boyakov, the inability to get them back forced him to turn to the new management of the theater, and manipulating the name of Metropolitan of St. Petersburg and Ladoga Varsonofy (Sudakov) in this situation is unacceptable, RIA Novosti said. Natalya Rodomanova, head of the communications sector of the St. Petersburg Metropolitanate. M. Gorky, Vladimir Kekhman, who took over this post at the end of October, told the Moscow 24 TV channel that he had found lamps in the office of the theater’s former artistic director Eduard Boyakov and was very surprised at this. According to him, there was allegedly a prayer room with icons in the theater. RIA Novosti obtained a letter from the rector of the Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker on Vasilyevsky Island in St. Petersburg, Priest Alexander Panikhin, in which he asked Kekhman to return the ark with the relics of the Holy Beneficiaries of God, as well as two icons donated to the theater for prayer worship at the request of the former artistic director of the Boyakov theater. According to Kekhman, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) did not know anything about the transfer of relics and two icons to the Moscow Art Theater at the request of Boyakov, he said that he communicated with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Metropolitan Varsonofy in order to clarify the situation. ” (Vladimir Kekhman) is familiar and has repeatedly communicated with Vladyka Barsanuphius. It is possible that he could call Vladyka and in the course of a general conversation ask if Vladyka knows about the ark with relics from St. Petersburg in the theater, and receive the expected answer, but it is unlikely that he dedicated Vladyka in all the vicissitudes associated with the change in the leadership of the Moscow Art Theater. It’s unpleasant, and we feel that the name of the Metropolitan is being manipulated in this situation, “Rodomanova told RIA Novosti. She explained that the icons and the relics in question belong to a non-state Petersburg Art Museum, located on Vasilievsky Island, and were used in his home church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker. “Last year, the former director of the Moscow Art Theater, a believer, asked for spiritual support to donate for a time the sacred objects that belonged to the museum, which were in the house church of a private St. Petersburg museum: icons and an ark with particles of relics. back, “- said Rodomanova. Appeal to the general director of the theater On the third of August, according to Rodomanova, a new abbot was appointed in the church of St. Nicholas – priest Alexander Panikhin. He conducted an audit of the temple items, and found that some icons and an ark with particles of the relics of the saints were missing. It turned out, the head of the communications sector said, that the church church’s owner and the owner of the museum Grigory Gershkovich, having handed these items to Boyakov, could not get them back, since the former director of the theater no longer had access there. Undertaken by the rector of the temple. He wrote an official letter on the parish letterhead to the new director of the theater to return those items that were in temporary use from Boyakov. The letter was sent a week and a half ago, “she said. Representatives of Kekhman, the representative of the diocese stressed, contacted Panikhin via sms, but there was no contact after that, and there were no attempts to contact and clarify their position on the part of the new administration of the theater. “Instead, we observe that the situation has been taken out into the public space, and the clarification of relations between the two directors of the theater, the former and the current, continues, now with the involvement of the church theme. why, who knew, who did not know. We think this is somewhat strange, “Rodomanova said. In her letter, in her opinion, there were all the data for communication with the temple,” in order to find out without the help of the media that we are talking about objects that were in the home church and are part of the collection of a private art museum. ” On the one hand, Rodomanova explained, they are used to worship believers in the church, on the other hand, these are objects that belong to Grigory Gershkovich, who is both the owner of the museum and the donor (main donor) of his home church. “In fact, this is not an interaction between the arrival of the Russian Orthodox Church of the St. Petersburg diocese and the former director of the theater, and this is interaction between specific persons who know each other: the owner of a private museum and the former director of the Moscow Art Theater. the decision of their owner Grigory Gershkovich, and became the reason for sending an official letter to the new leadership of the Moscow Art Theater. Therefore, when clarifying this situation, there is no need to appeal to the name of the metropolitan and even more so the patriarch, “Rodomanova concluded.

https://ria.ru/20211125/ikony-1760665845.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/religiya-1760466566.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/ikony-1760490486.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/03/1595868289_3-0:2734:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75cb8a93be75b69eedc82ee62df46867.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

eduard boyakov, russian orthodox church, vladimir kekhman, mkhat named after m. gorky, religion, culture