https://ria.ru/20211128/koronavirus-1761138775.html

Symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus turned out to be extremely strange

The symptoms of the omicron-strain of coronavirus are named – Russia news today

Symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus turned out to be extremely strange

Doctor from South Africa Angelique Coetzee listed the symptoms of the omicron strain in the British edition of The Telegraph. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T15: 01

2021-11-28T15: 01

2021-11-28T15: 44

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Italy

South Africa

Czech

Belgium

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760826229_0:106:3069:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_618b8ebb844ed263a56884d20ec3c4dd.jpg

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. South African physician Angelique Coetzee listed the symptoms of the omicron strain on The Telegraph, and she was the first to report patients with a new variant of the virus. According to the specialist, suspicions that the pathogen had mutated again arose due to the increased frequency of visits by patients with unusual manifestations of COVID-19. In particular, these were young people who complained of a strong feeling of fatigue, as well as a six-year-old child with a rapid heart rate and high fever (and after two days he felt much better). However, none of the patients experienced a loss of taste or smell, and only about two dozen of Coetzee’s patients with symptoms of the new type of infection tested positive for COVID-19. These are mainly healthy men who felt very tired. About half of them were not vaccinated. Omicron-strain SARS-CoV-2 A few days ago, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the coronavirus strain B.1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in genome of SARS-CoV-2 indicate the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts believe that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system – probably a patient with AIDS or HIV. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are several cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, and also, presumably, in the Netherlands and Austria. All of these cases are imported. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting on Friday recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The European Union and many other countries have introduced travel bans from some African states.

https://ria.ru/20211128/koronavirus-1761113804.html

https://ria.ru/20211128/vaktsina-1761134862.html

https://ria.ru/20211128/koronavirus-1761133703.html

Italy

South Africa

Czech

Belgium

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760826229_170-0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8e6b2ad13f8fd261695c14b956e114c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, italy, south africa, czech republic, belgium, coronavirus covid-19