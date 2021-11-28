The UN has recognized Ukraine as one of the leaders in the extinction of the population

https://ria.ru/20211128/vymiranie-1761095467.html

Ukrainians are dying out the fastest

UN recognized Ukraine as one of the leaders in population extinction – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

Ukrainians are dying out the fastest

Ukraine’s population is shrinking at one of the fastest growing rates in the world. This is evidenced by the data presented in the UN analytical report “Demographic … RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T02: 18

2021-11-28T02: 18

2021-11-28T02: 18

in the world

Ukraine

UN

the situation in Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/06/1583448582_0-0:2718:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_1925f9271816e5ac4fc0842481b778f0.jpg

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s population is shrinking at one of the fastest growing rates in the world. This is evidenced by the data presented in the UN analytical report “Demographic Processes”. By 2050, the authors of the document warn, the population of Ukraine may drop to 35 million people. The reasons for this are the low birth rate, high mortality rate and the growth of migration. According to experts, official Kiev can stop the extinction of the population by creating stable political and financial systems, thanks to which the authorities will provide social protection for their citizens. The last official census of the population of Ukraine was held in 2001 year. According to its results, the population of the country was 48,240,902. Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that every year “a whole city” in the country dies. The politician added that at the moment Ukraine has become the poorest country in Europe, although earlier these positions were occupied by Moldova and Albania.

https://ria.ru/20201226/vymiranie-1591063446.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/06/1583448582_169 0:2585:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbba92d5ce3053668602c2961b59b8a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, un, the situation in ukraine