The UN has recognized Ukraine as one of the leaders in the extinction of the population

Ukrainians are dying out the fastest

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s population is shrinking at one of the fastest growing rates in the world. This is evidenced by the data presented in the UN analytical report “Demographic Processes”. By 2050, the authors of the document warn, the population of Ukraine may drop to 35 million people. The reasons for this are the low birth rate, high mortality rate and the growth of migration. According to experts, official Kiev can stop the extinction of the population by creating stable political and financial systems, thanks to which the authorities will provide social protection for their citizens. The last official census of the population of Ukraine was held in 2001 year. According to its results, the population of the country was 48,240,902. Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that every year “a whole city” in the country dies. The politician added that at the moment Ukraine has become the poorest country in Europe, although earlier these positions were occupied by Moldova and Albania.

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s population is shrinking at one of the fastest growing rates in the world. This is evidenced by the data presented in the UN analytical report “Demographic Processes”.

By 2050, the authors of the document warn, the population of Ukraine may drop to 35 million people. The reasons for this are the low birth rate, high mortality and increased migration.

Official Kiev, experts believe, can stop the extinction of the population by creating stable political and financial systems, thanks to which the authorities will provide social protection for their citizens.

The last official census of the population of Ukraine took place in 2001. According to its results, the population of the country was 48,240,902 people.

26 December 2020, 18:30

Ukrainian scientist warned about the extinction of the country

Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that the country “dies a whole city” every year. The politician added that at the moment Ukraine has become the poorest country in Europe, although earlier these positions were occupied by Moldova and Albania.

