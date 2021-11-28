The UN named Ukraine one of the leaders in the extinction of the population – Gazeta.Ru

The population of Ukraine is decreasing the fastest in the world and by 2050 it may drop to 35 million people. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to the data presented in the UN analytical report “Demographic Processes”.

Among the possible reasons, the authors of the document name a low fertility rate, a high mortality rate and an increase in migration.

According to experts, the Ukrainian authorities can stop the extinction of the population by creating a stable political and financial system and ensuring social protection of their citizens.

According to the last official census of the population of Ukraine, which took place in 2001, the population of the country was 48,240,902.

Formerly the leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko statedthat depopulation in Ukraine has reached alarming proportions. According to her, about five or six medium-sized cities disappear from the map of the country every year.