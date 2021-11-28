The United States revealed plans to reduce Russia’s influence in the world – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

A plan to strike at Russia’s positions in the post-Soviet space was revealed by former US presidential adviser on national security John Bolton in an article for 19Fortyfive.

According to him, Moscow seeks to extend its influence to the “gray zone”, which stretches east of NATO and includes Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Transcaucasia. The inability of the West to confront in these regions shows shortsightedness.

“Increasing military aid to Ukraine, blocking Nord Stream 2, boycotting Russian oil and other diplomatic and economic sanctions are justified measures, but they are not enough,” RIA Novosti quoted Bolton as saying.

In this regard, the ex-adviser believes, the US and NATO should go over to offensive actions, begin to unravel the “frozen conflicts” of the post-Soviet space, remove obstacles that prevent the countries of the “gray zone” from joining the alliance.

Bolton also called for attention to the problems of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. These conflicts, according to the White House, should help divert Moscow’s attention from the Ukrainian direction.

The politician known for his hawkish views offered to unambiguously convey to Moscow the intentions of the West in the region.