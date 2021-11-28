https://ria.ru/20211128/moguschestvo-1761167353.html
The British blamed the West for the growth of Russia’s military power
“The West itself provoked.” The British appreciated the growing military power of Russia – Russia news today
The British blamed the West for the growth of Russia’s military power
Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail spoke about the latest Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021
2021-11-28T19: 37
2021-11-28T19: 37
2021-11-28T20: 48
politics
USA
United Kingdom
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759617225_0:17:938:545_1920x0_80_0_0_b40e6a17c2ef58aa7ec90c692ff046ed.jpg
MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail commented on Russia’s latest Zircon hypersonic missiles. “And now what? Russia has every right to produce such weapons! Why doesn’t the Daily Mail write the same chilling headlines when the United States or Britain do the same?” – asked ABC. “This is not surprising. If we had developed such missiles and were surrounded on all sides by unfriendly states, we would have done the same”, – the user of JustAnotherVoice is sure. “Moscow can create as many hypersonic missiles as it wants. All the same, the number of such Russian missiles pales in comparison with the number of floors that are now in the United States “, – JRSchwarzenhammer mocked.” route the thrust of your own engine. The maximum range of its flight is one thousand kilometers, the maximum speed is 2.65 kilometers per second. “Zirkons” are planned to equip frigates of project 22350, multipurpose submarines of project 885M “Yasen-M”, cruiser “Admiral Nakhimov” and submarine “Irkutsk”. Full text read on the site Inosmi & gt; & gt;
https://ria.ru/20211128/voyna-1761148895.html
https://ria.ru/20211119/spetsnaz-1759849079.html
USA
United Kingdom
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759617225_195:69:830:545_1920x0_80_0_0_e81e116094d9a52e0ce80a14ebf0d66c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, usa, great britain, russia
“The West itself provoked.” The British appreciate the growing military power of Russia
“Russia did not even think about creating such a weapon until friction with the West began. The West wants to humiliate all other countries. Whoever leads the West, they deserve it,” said hon estone.
“This is not surprising. If we had developed such missiles and were surrounded on all sides by unfriendly states, we would have done the same,” – said the user JustAnotherVoice.
16:44
Business Insider: Russia proved to the West that Ukraine belongs to Moscow
“Moscow can create as many hypersonic missiles as it wants. All the same, the number of such Russian missiles pales in comparison with the number of floors that are now in the United States,” JRSchwarzenhammer sarcastically said.
The Zircon is a Russian hypersonic cruise missile that can carry out prolonged aerodynamic flight and maneuver in dense layers of the atmosphere, using its own engine thrust throughout the entire route. The maximum range of its flight is one thousand kilometers, the maximum speed is 2.65 kilometers per second.
It is planned to equip Project 22350 frigates, Project 885M Yasen-M multipurpose submarines, Admiral Nakhimov cruiser and Irkutsk submarine with Zirconia.
November 19, 04:41 PM
The scenario of a breakthrough of the defense by American troops in the Crimea is revealed