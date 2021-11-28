https://ria.ru/20211128/moguschestvo-1761167353.html

The British blamed the West for the growth of Russia’s military power

Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail spoke about the latest Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail commented on Russia’s latest Zircon hypersonic missiles. “And now what? Russia has every right to produce such weapons! Why doesn’t the Daily Mail write the same chilling headlines when the United States or Britain do the same?” – asked ABC. “This is not surprising. If we had developed such missiles and were surrounded on all sides by unfriendly states, we would have done the same”, – the user of JustAnotherVoice is sure. “Moscow can create as many hypersonic missiles as it wants. All the same, the number of such Russian missiles pales in comparison with the number of floors that are now in the United States “, – JRSchwarzenhammer mocked.” route the thrust of your own engine. The maximum range of its flight is one thousand kilometers, the maximum speed is 2.65 kilometers per second. “Zirkons” are planned to equip frigates of project 22350, multipurpose submarines of project 885M “Yasen-M”, cruiser “Admiral Nakhimov” and submarine “Irkutsk”. Full text read on the site Inosmi & gt; & gt;

