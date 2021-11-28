The WHO put forward a version of the emergence of a new strain “Omicron”

The virus could have happened due to the fact that the patient was sick with coronavirus for a long time, says Maria Van Kerkhove

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

A new strain of COVID-19 “Omicron” could occur as a result of a mutation in the body of an infected patient. This was stated by Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical group of the Emergency Diseases Unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), in an interview with the Financial Times.

“[Мария Ван Керкхове] said that it is not known where this strain came from, but according to one of the hypotheses under consideration, [„Омикрон“] could come from an infected patient with a weakened immune system, who could not completely recover from the virus and in whose body the virus multiplied for a considerable time, “the article says, reports RIA Novosti. According to her, the detection of Omicron is comparable to the detection of coronavirus in China in 2019-2020.

Van Kerkhove added that there is a need for closer surveillance of the strains, more testing and sequencing to cover as many countries as possible. “The delta strain has not gone anywhere, people all over the world are dying from it. We must not forget how many people are infected with it, ”the newspaper’s interlocutor concluded.

Earlier it was reported that on November 25, scientists recorded infection with a new dangerous strain of coronavirus in Bostwan and China, which was named “Omicron”, reports RT. The WHO concluded that all COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective against the new strain. Cases of Omicron infection have been recorded in Europe.