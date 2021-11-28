The WHO told why the new strain of coronavirus is called the omicron – Gazeta.Ru

The previously identified strain of coronavirus was called “mu”, and many experts believed that the new one would be called “nu”, but this did not happen. She told the Milanese newspaper about the reason Corriere della sera WHO Representative Margaret Harris.

She recalled that the Greek letter “nu” that follows immediately after “mu” is consonant with the English adjective “new” (new).

“The English-speaking world would be in a situation where they heard two very similar sounds in a sentence … the person would think that it was about some new version, and not the name of this option,” – said Harris.

Nu in the Greek alphabet is followed by xi, which health experts have also decided not to use for labeling strains. According to the WHO, this happened to “avoid confusion and discomfort to the Chinese people.”

“Si is an extremely common surname. And our rules dictate not to use words that can harm cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups, ”said Harris.

Earlier in southern Africa, a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered, which has “an extremely large number of mutations.” On November 26, WHO officially announced the discovery of a new, highly mutated variant of the coronavirus. WHO already hypothesized the origin of the strain.