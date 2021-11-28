https://ria.ru/20211127/naryshkin-1761017585.html

There will be no “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, Naryshkin said

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 27 – RIA Novosti. There will be no “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, the allegations about it are a malicious propaganda action by the US State Department, said Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin. “I must reassure everyone: nothing like this will happen,” Naryshkin said in an interview with Sergei Brilev in the program “Vesti on Saturday” on the TV channel “Russia 1”, answering the question about the statements of the American side about the alleged invasion of Ukraine by Russia. “In general, everything that is happening now around this topic is, of course, such a malicious propaganda action by the US State Department .. The State Department is pumping these fakes, this lie and its allies, and heads of the media, and the leaders of the political science centers of the United States of America so that they multiply this lie, multiply and multiply. And they inflated a rather big bubble around this, “he noted. director of the SVR.

