Third plane with Iraqi refugees took off from Minsk | News | News

The third Iraqi Airways plane carrying a group of Iraqi migrants flew to Erbil from Minsk airport on Saturday, November 27.

Two previous flights of “Iraqi Airlines” with refugees departed from Minsk on Thursday evening and Friday night. One more plane will arrive in the capital of Belarus on Saturday evening.

According to the Iraqi Consul in Russia and Belarus, Majid Al-Kinani, more than 1,000 people have expressed a desire to return to Iraq.

On November 26, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the foreign ministers of the NATO countries will discuss the migration crisis on the border of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia with Belarus.

Earlier that day, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived at the border with Poland to visit a transport and logistics center near the Bruzgi checkpoint, where Middle Eastern refugees are staying. He asked the Polish authorities to allow migrants to go to Germany through Polish territory.

Also, the Belarusian leader said that Minsk would not politicize the problems of refugees and forcibly expel them from the country. He noted that currently there are about 5 thousand refugees in the republic, and added that Minsk will not escalate tensions in relations with Warsaw in order to create a humanitarian corridor for migrants.

On the eve it became known that migrants, demanding release, staged a riot in a guarded center for foreigners in Polish Wenjin (Lubusz Voivodeship). The men broke windows, chanted “Freedom”, and also shouted that the purpose of their arrival in Europe was Germany.

On November 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries with the head of the European Council Charles Michel in a telephone conversation. In particular, the parties drew attention to the facts of the use of water cannons, tear gas, stun grenades and other special equipment by the Polish security forces.

The situation with migrants worsened in early November. A large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border in a forest belt. The migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. In Poland, they announced a tough attack on the border for the first time in 30 years. At the same time, European countries blame Minsk for the migration crisis, which denies any involvement in the increase in the flow of refugees.

Later, the refugees moved from the tent camp at the border to the logistics center provided by the Belarusian side.