Three categories of pensioners will increase the size of payments from December 1 – RT in Russian

From December 1, 2021, an increase in the amount of cash payments is expected for three categories of pensioners.

According to the newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, the pension will be increased for citizens who celebrated their 80th anniversary in November – on average, payments will double, to 12 thousand rubles.

“More than 4.6 million Russians aged 80 and over live in Russia … We have money in our surplus budget, and we must have time to pay tribute to people who have seen both wars and devastation in life,” said economist Andrei Loboda.

The increase is also due to pensioners who worked until August 2021 and quit in the last summer month. From December 1, they are provided with the accrual of an automatic increase to their pension with an additional supplement for three months.

In addition, Russian citizens who have submitted an application for recalculation will be able to receive an increased pension – allowances will be calculated automatically.

Earlier it became known that from January 1, 2022, new rules for the payment of pensions, approved by the Ministry of Labor, will come into force in Russia.

In particular, pensioners will be able to receive the funded part of payments from the Pension Fund of Russia if it was previously paid by a non-state pension fund, which has ceased operations.