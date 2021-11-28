Three currencies in which savings cannot be stored

MOSCOW, Nov 28 – PRIME. The weakest currencies, which should definitely be avoided by investors, belong to the class of exotic ones, Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS World of Investments, told Prime.

Collapse first. Dangerous connections are forming in the stock market

“This class of currencies is generally not recommended for purchase for investment purposes. The exception may be situations when you plan to travel, move for study or permanent residence in countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Venezuela. The currencies of these countries are associated with critical risks. because of economic or political problems, “- explained the interlocutor of the agency.

The Turkish lira has joined the obvious foreign exchange outsiders, which has fallen in price by more than 40% since the beginning of 2021.

The expert added that the purchase of such rare currencies due to their extremely low liquidity is associated with high commission costs. This makes acquiring them even more pointless.

“It makes sense for an investor to form a currency position against the dollar and euro, and the most optimal would be not keeping these currencies in cash, but investing in financial instruments,” he explained.

It can be:

bonds;

exchange-traded funds.

In case they are denominated in American and European currencies. The investment strategist concluded that diversification will be optimal for those who receive income and bear expenses mainly in rubles, in which 30-40% of assets will be denominated in USD and EUR.