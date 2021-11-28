Three currencies in which savings cannot be stored

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
22

MOSCOW, Nov 28 – PRIME. The weakest currencies, which should definitely be avoided by investors, belong to the class of exotic ones, Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS World of Investments, told Prime.

Remote work of a trader

Collapse first. Dangerous connections are forming in the stock market

“This class of currencies is generally not recommended for purchase for investment purposes. The exception may be situations when you plan to travel, move for study or permanent residence in countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Venezuela. The currencies of these countries are associated with critical risks. because of economic or political problems, “- explained the interlocutor of the agency.

The Turkish lira has joined the obvious foreign exchange outsiders, which has fallen in price by more than 40% since the beginning of 2021.