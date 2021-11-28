Tom Cruise first commented on his frustration with colleagues due to their non-compliance with antiquarian measures

Mission Impossible film franchise producer and starring Tom Cruise interviews Empire for the first time commented on a scandal that he made to colleagues in December due to non-compliance with coronavirus prevention measures on the set.

“I said what I said. Much was at stake at that moment. But that was not my whole team. I told the film crew to leave the site, and only a few people remained, “Cruz said (quoted from Fox News) …

According to the artist, he thrashed him because he was overwhelmed with emotions – he was worried about the people he works with and about his industry, affected by the pandemic. Cruz added that filming for Mission Impossible 7 has never been interrupted and is still ongoing.

In December, Tom Cruise made a scandal on the set when he saw two members of the film crew standing at a distance of less than a meter from each other in front of a computer screen. Judging by the audio recording published in the media, the producer was swearing and threatened with layoffs. The Sun wrote that about 50 employees of the Warner Bros. studio were present, after the scandal, five people left the actor’s project.

Soon, reporters learned that Cruise had decided to set up a safe film studio to work in the pandemic on the site of a former secret military base in the UK. According to unconfirmed reports, the producer spent millions of dollars on the arrangement of this studio.