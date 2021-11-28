Tom Cruise Helps England Football Club Raise Money Lost From Competition During Pandemic | Hromadske television

English football club Woburn & Wayvendon has auctioned two autographed T-shirts from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. The club raised £ 650 for them, which helped it reach the goal of its fundraising campaign.

Woburn & Wayvendon reported this on Facebook. In early May, the club donated their soccer field in Bedfordshire for the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, in which Tom Cruise plays, among others. The footballers decided to ask the actor if he would help them with fundraising. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Woburn and Weyvendon, like many other football clubs, lost their earnings and therefore decided to appeal to supporters with a request for financial help. In general, the club wants to raise 30 thousand pounds. On May 4, Woburn & Wayvendon began fundraising and set a goal to raise £ 12,000 within a month. But they managed to do it much sooner – not least thanks to the sale of T-shirts signed by Tom Cruise.

The actor has signed three T-shirts altogether. Two of them were sold, and the third the club decided to keep as a keepsake. Although now, says Wes Williams, a spokesman for Woburn and Wayvendon, they are seriously discussing whether it will need to be sold as well. “Perhaps the film crew will come back to us, and we can ask them for a favor again,” Williams told the BBC.

More on filming Mission Impossible 7 Mission Impossible is a series of American spy detective action movies. The first part was released in 1996, the seventh is due to hit theaters on November 19, 2021. The main character of the film is Agent Ethan Hunt. He is played by actor Tom Cruise. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of the seventh part of the film, which takes place in Europe, has already been stopped twice. The first time it was in February 2020, when a coronavirus outbreak occurred in Italy. Then the pause lasted seven months. The second time filming was stopped in October 2020, but only for a week. Then, 12 people working on the set were diagnosed with COVID-19. In December 2020, filming for Mission Impossible 7 began in the UK. Tom Cruise personally oversees compliance with anti-coronavirus rules. He makes daily rounds to make sure everyone is following security measures.