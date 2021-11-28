Toxic Pink Clouds, Nicolas Cage Madness, and the Troubled Teen: Top 10 Sundance Film Festival 2021

From January 28 to February 3, the next Sundance Film Festival will take place in the US state of Utah, the first major film event in 2021. Film critic Ivan Afanasyev has chosen ten of the most interesting premieres that we will wait for the whole year
The Pink Cloud
Brazilian fantasy drama from the “World Cinema” program about how the world was enveloped in a mysterious pink veil, because of which people fall dead, and the survivors hid in their homes. In the center of the plot is the girl Joanna, who was forced by circumstances to retire with an unfamiliar man who behaves extremely toxic. Together they will have to live together for many years. The director, debutante in full length Iuli Zherbazi, says that she conceived the film in 2017 and shot it in 2019, so all coincidences with COVID-19 are accidental (the available teaser confirms this). But the film looks even more relevant than the Chinese doc about the coronavirus pandemic announced in the program.
Michael and the Hole
A dramatic thriller about a difficult teenager with whom parents are trying to establish a common language. The problem of “tender age” is exacerbated when a guy finds a hole, into which he throws his family, turning his parents into his hostages. The name itself alludes to simple, but effective symbolism: Michael (played by 13-year-old Captain Fantastic star Charlie Shatwell) is trying to fill the void in his soul, but it only grows. Expect a chamber and tense growing up story in the spirit of “Something’s Wrong with Kevin.” The initial data inspire confidence: the script was written by Nicholas Giacobone, Argentine writer and screenwriter for “Birdman” (for which he received an “Oscar”), and the film itself got to “Sundance” from the program of the canceled 73rd Cannes Film Festival.
Eight For Silver
A British horror film from Oscar nominee, photographer and filmmaker Sean Ellis, who works in different genres – it features the comedy Comedy, the crime drama Metropolis Manila and the war thriller Anthropoid. This time, he plans to surprise the audience with costume horror stories in the spirit of Robert Eggers’ “Witch”. An investigator (Boyd Holbrook from “Logan”) travels to a remote forest town to investigate attacks on humans by a wild beast. And he discovers an ancient gypsy curse that keeps the entire local population in fear. The atmosphere of a gothic nightmare, gloomy unwashed England at the end of the 19th century, the search for monsters among people and people among monsters – all according to the canons of the genre of ethnic horror.
In the Earth
Another horror movie created under very unusual circumstances. Its author, Ben Wheatley (whom we love for “High-rise” and scold for the recent remake of Hitchcock’s “Rebecca”), secretly made a film in 15 days during the coronavirus quarantine. Two people – a scientist and a scout – are sent deep into the forest for some routine work with equipment, while the world is engulfed in a pandemic of a deadly virus. And already in the most often something absolutely terrible begins to happen to them. According to Wheatley, he made the film “just to unburden his head.” The teaser of the film looks intriguing and most of all resembles one of the director’s previous films, the stroboscopic ethno-horror “A Field in England”, crushing the viewer by breaking all genre veils. We are waiting for something at least outstanding.
Mayday
Strange and curious science fiction in the genre “what if …”. In this case, what if the main character, a simple waitress Ana, after experiencing the effects of a short circuit, ended up in an alternate world in which well-trained female military men wage an eternal war against male aggressors? The feminist optics of the film, fortunately, does not go into radicalism: having tried the role of a murderer, the heroine realizes that this is not her, which leads to a conflict with her new “colleagues”. Debutante in full length Karen Sinorre, who previously worked as a production designer and shot several short films, also got this film in the program of the upcoming Rotterdam Film Festival. Starring Grace Van Patten (The Sopranos) and Mia Goth (Nymphomaniac).
On the Count of Three
The debut full-length footage of the popular US comedian Jerrod Carmichael (“The Woe Creator”), who worked with Beau Burnham, rappers Jay-Z and Tyler, The Creator and even Quentin Tarantino, who hired him for the screenplay adaptation of the comics about Django and Zorro (yes- yes, it happens in the Universe and such). In his first film, Carmichael starred as one of two bosom friends who decide … to commit double suicide. Predictably, on the way to implementation, specific problems arise, and along the way a bromance is tied at the junction of Eros and Thanatos. Carmichael will be accompanied by American auteur film star Christopher Abbott (Catch-22) and written by the hit sitcom Rami, Eri Kutcher and Ryan Welch.
Land
Another full-length debut, this time already tried her hand at television directing actress Robin Wright, known for her role as the wife of Frank Underwood in “House of Cards”. She also plays the main role, telling the story of a lawyer who is trying to recover from the loss of a loved one. Following good advice, she retires from civilization on the territory of the picturesque Shoshone national forest and learns to support herself on her own – to hunt, fish, make things with her own hands and engage in agriculture. At the same time, the heroine strikes up friendly relations with a local resident, a representative of Indian tribes (played by Demian Bishir from The Hateful Eight). The script was written by Erin Dignam, the author of yet another “rehabilitation drama” – “The Yellow Handkerchief of Happiness.”
Passing
Debut of another actress. “Prestige” star Rebecca Hall filmed a novel by modernist writer Nella Larsen, who was one of the first, in the late 1920s, to address issues of racial and sexual identity. Now her work is being rediscovered with interest by literary critics. The film tells the story of two “mixed” race women, Irene and Claire, who meet many years later after being separated as children. One of her friends is married to a white man with chauvinistic views, acquaintance with whom can bring on the second trouble. Already, the film looks like a potential participant in the “Oscar race”, affecting the most painful places in American society. Starring Ruth Neggie (The Preacher), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies).
Judas and the Black Messiah
Another debut (debuts are the calling card of “Sundance”) of the author of the popular TV series “Get High” Shaki King. He turns to history: in the 1960s, criminal William O’Neill, wanting to avoid punishment, agreed to work as an FBI informant and became a member of the extremist organization “Black Panthers” in order to get into the confidence of its leader, Fred Hampton. The result, as you know, was the assassination of Hampton by the special services in 1969. The film was added to the Sundance program almost at the last moment – the authors tried very hard to finish it before the final deadline. And now the picture looks like one of the loudest premieres and another favorite at the Oscar-2022. The stars of Get Out are Luckit Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, and FBI Chief Edgar Hoover is played by Martin Sheen (Apocalypse Now).
Prisoners of the Ghostland
And finally, the English-language debut of the Japanese director Shion Sono, known for his fertility and expressive film language. The film was shot in partnership with the well-known company XYZ Films, a real oasis of auteur genre cinema. Starring is Nicolas Cage, who has previously worked with XYZ on the completely insane films Mandy, Crazy Parents and Color from Other Worlds. But by his admission, “The Prisoners” is “the craziest film of his career.” In a word, madness squared – for which we love it. The main character, a criminal named Hero, goes to the border of our world and the world of ghosts to save the governor’s daughter. It looks like a mixture of “Escape from New York” and the fiercest horror movies in the world, pumped with testosterone to the very top, but it sounds like Cage has finally found himself after a series of completely terrible films.