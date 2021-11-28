Toxic Pink Clouds, Nicolas Cage Madness, and the Troubled Teen: Top 10 Sundance Film Festival 2021

Judas and the Black Messiah

Another debut (debuts are the calling card of “Sundance”) of the author of the popular TV series “Get High” Shaki King. He turns to history: in the 1960s, criminal William O’Neill, wanting to avoid punishment, agreed to work as an FBI informant and became a member of the extremist organization “Black Panthers” in order to get into the confidence of its leader, Fred Hampton. The result, as you know, was the assassination of Hampton by the special services in 1969. The film was added to the Sundance program almost at the last moment – the authors tried very hard to finish it before the final deadline. And now the picture looks like one of the loudest premieres and another favorite at the Oscar-2022. The stars of Get Out are Luckit Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, and FBI Chief Edgar Hoover is played by Martin Sheen (Apocalypse Now).