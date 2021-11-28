https://ria.ru/20211127/vzryv-1761069494.html

Tsivilev assessed the power of the explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine

The explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass was very strong, after which the mine was completely damaged, all systems were put out of action, the governor said … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27T20: 58

2021-11-27T20: 58

2021-11-27T21: 02

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass was very strong, after which the mine was completely damaged, all systems were put out of action, said the Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev. “After the explosion, the mine was completely damaged, all life support systems, all systems control, everything was destroyed. The explosion was very strong, “Tsivilev said on the air of Solovyov Live. They managed to withdraw most of them, mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people died.

