https://ria.ru/20211127/vzryv-1761069494.html
Tsivilev assessed the power of the explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine
Tsivilev assessed the power of the explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine – Russia news today
Tsivilev assessed the power of the explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine
The explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass was very strong, after which the mine was completely damaged, all systems were put out of action, the governor said … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021
2021-11-27T20: 58
2021-11-27T20: 58
2021-11-27T21: 02
Kemerovo region
Sergei Tsivilev
accident at the leafyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass
belovo
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760820606_0:24:3051:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_9a93663548c26a71c6b8abf2d3dcb82b.jpg
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass was very strong, after which the mine was completely damaged, all systems were put out of action, said the Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev. “After the explosion, the mine was completely damaged, all life support systems, all systems control, everything was destroyed. The explosion was very strong, “Tsivilev said on the air of Solovyov Live. They managed to withdraw most of them, mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people died.
Kemerovo region
belovo
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760820606_145-0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48f175c71abed664439d91e5ba3384f7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, accident at the “Listvyazhnaya” mine in Kuzbass, Belovo
Tsivilev assessed the power of the explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine