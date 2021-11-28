Two symptoms of coronavirus that cannot be ignored by the vaccinated

https://ria.ru/20211128/simptomy-1761144022.html

Two common symptoms cannot be ignored by those vaccinated against coronavirus

The Express edition has listed two main symptoms of coronavirus, which in no case should be ignored by vaccinated patients.

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Express has listed two main symptoms of coronavirus that should never be ignored by vaccinated patients. The author cites data from the ZOE COVID app that tracks the frequency of signs of infection. and get tested for COVID-19, "the developers of the program urged. They emphasized that these two symptoms most often ensure the transmission of the virus. Doctors also called for attention to other signs of infection, in particular loss of taste and smell. Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 260 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the world, about 5.2 million patients have died. The most difficult situation has developed in the United States, India and Brazil. A few days ago, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the coronavirus strain B.1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells. The new type of infection was named "omicron" – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although final conclusions should be drawn it is too early. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system – probably a patient with AIDS or HIV. About a hundred infected in South Africa are known, as well as isolated imported cases in European countries, Hong Kong and Israel. The EU and many other states have banned entry from a number of African countries.

