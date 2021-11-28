UAZ will start assembling Indian jeeps

The leadership of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant is considering various options for rescue. Finding itself on the verge of closure due to an outdated model range and a decrease in demand, UAZ is looking for a global partner. The Indian company Mahindra & Mahindra can become such a partner.

This version of the development of the situation is suggested by the auto reviewer Sergei Aslanyan. The Indian company under license produces the most famous off-road vehicle in the world, the Jeep CJ-5. In India it is known as Mahindra Thar. Mahindra & Mahindra even have their own factory in the USA, where they would like to return with the legendary American model. True, the triumphant return of the jeep to its historical homeland is hampered by the claims from the FCA, which constantly requires the Indians to change the appearance of the SUV before losing any resemblance to the original.

The Indians really went to meet the Italian-American manufacturer, disfiguring the car with a face-lift, and also exchanging the in-line four-liter gasoline six-cylinder engine, known in Russia from Cherokee and Wrangler, for a 2.5-liter NEF TCI-CRDe turbo diesel engine of local development.

Nevertheless, Mahindra & Mahindra has an outdated, but legendary model that can be produced in Russia, Aslanyan notes. And one of the tasks of the enterprise, at the facilities of which it is possible to organize the assembly of another model, to attract it to itself. In addition, Mahindra & Mahindra is the owner of the ruined Korean SsangYong (“Two Dragons”).

Earlier, Chinese companies, in particular Haval, abandoned the idea to buy UAZ, and the administration of the Ulyanovsk region refused to accept the idea on the balance sheet. The potential partner of the enterprise is the Japanese Isuzu, with which UAZ already cooperated in 2018.

The general director of UAZ LLC, Adil Shirinov, stopped all new developments at the enterprise in 2021. According to him, there are neither enough qualified personnel nor money for them. In addition, when developing a new model, the suspension, headlights and windshields will need to be ordered and purchased from suppliers. In this case, according to the management of UAZ, the price of Russian SUVs will be equal to Toyota.

Also, UAZ itself is trying to tread the path for its products in the United States. In particular, Russian jeeps were presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show. With a $ 100 deposit, the cars received pre-orders for $ 3 million 800 thousand. And the new UAZ Pick-up will be presented in the USA in the spring of 2022.