Ukrainian writer Pyotr Kraliuk pointed out that the Volga region and the Volga River are not primordially Russian lands. In this regard, the publicist announced the right of Ukraine to these territories.

According to him, these lands cannot be considered Russian, since earlier they were owned by Turkic nomads. In addition, the writer emphasized that it was the Ukrainians who played a significant role in the development of these territories.

“This region was steppe, like the steppes of the Northern Black Sea region, which were inhabited by the Ukrainian people. Therefore, for the Ukrainians, the Volga steppes turned out to be like “their own,” the Den newspaper quotes him as saying.

Among the “Ukrainian” Kraluk referred the Volgograd and Saratov regions, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

On November 5, Kraluk accused the USSR leadership of distributing Ukrainian territories to other republics and said that five regions of Russia – Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh and Rostov regions – “belong to Ukraine.”

This statement was commented on by a political scientist, professor of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Oleg Matveychev. According to him, the statements about the “belonging” of the Russian regions to Ukraine are the fantasies of the poor, resulting from the mythology about the unique Ukrainian people, which began to be imposed on Ukrainians in the 18th century.

Olga Timofeeva, a former member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, noted that attempts by politicians and cultural figures of Ukraine to “appropriate” the territory of Russia have been sounding for a long time and are not something new. In her opinion, in such cases it is necessary to ask the question whether the Ukrainian state existed at all before it was formed by the young Soviet Union.