Kiev will not solve the problem of Donbass by military means, they said on Mikhailovskaya Square. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview for German Die Zeit that he saw no alternative to the Minsk agreements.

“There is only one alternative to diplomacy: war,” added the Ukrainian foreign minister. And Ukraine is not looking for war. “

He assured German-speaking readers that Kiev is striving for peace, security and stability both for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. Kuleba also called Kiev’s attempts to avoid a military scenario as desperate. In his opinion, the new bloodshed will be much larger than the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine.

According to the UN, nearly 14 thousand people have become victims of the civil conflict in Donbass since the spring of 2014, when Kiev launched the so-called “anti-terrorist operation” (ATO).

At the same time, in an interview with a German newspaper published since 1946, Dmitry Kuleba expressed regret that many countries are leaning towards the Russian narrative: “Ukraine should not be armed, as this allegedly encourages Kiev and prompts it to military action.”

“We didn’t attack anyone,” the Ukrainian diplomat told a Hamburg-based newspaper.

The armed conflict in Ukraine began in April 2014. The anti-terrorist operation was launched in Kharkov, Donetsk and Lugansk after the leadership of these regions refused to recognize the results of the February coup in Ukraine. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics were formed, which refused to obey Kiev’s decrees.

After the victory of Petro Poroshenko in the presidential elections, clashes in Donbass escalated into a full-scale war. The first Minsk agreement was concluded in September 2014 after the Ukrainian army got into the Ilovaisk boiler. In January 2015, Kiev resumed hostilities in the Donbass. The second Minsk agreement was concluded after Donbass militias drove Ukrainian nationalist volunteer battalions and army out of Debaltseve. Despite the conclusion of several agreements, the implementation of which is controlled by Russia, Germany and France, Kiev is not going to fulfill them point by point.

Despite assurances of peaceful intentions, Kiev does not stop shelling the territory of Donbass, pulls troops into the so-called gray demilitarized zone, and also used Bayraktar drones in November 2021.