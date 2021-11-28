Ulyanov spoke about the situation with AUKUS – RT in Russian

At the session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, spoke about the situation with AUKUS. His statement was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We hope that in the end common sense will prevail and after the end of 18 months, which the AUKUS participants themselves took for additional study, they will come to the conclusion that it is necessary to curtail the implementation of the nuclear submarine project, taking into account the opinion of the international community,” Ulyanov said.

According to him, “it is necessary to ensure maximum transparency and accountability.”

“Member states have the right to receive a complete picture of what is happening,” the diplomat added.

On September 16, the UK, US and Australia announced a new AUKUS security partnership centered on the Indo-Pacific.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Mashkov said that the AUKUS partnership “can create potential risks of destabilizing the situation in the field of international and regional security.”