Ulyanovsk region will cancel QR codes for entering the shopping center on weekdays

Ulyanovsk region will cancel QR codes for entering the shopping center on weekdays – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Ulyanovsk region will cancel QR codes for entering the shopping center on weekdays

Entry using QR codes to shopping centers on weekdays from 8.00 (7.00 Moscow time) to 15.00 (14.00 Moscow time) is canceled in the Ulyanovsk region from December 1, the regional governor said

2021-11-27T20: 47

2021-11-27T20: 47

2021-11-27T20: 47

SAMARA, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The entrance to shopping centers using QR codes on weekdays from 8.00 (7.00 Moscow time) to 15.00 (14.00 Moscow time) is canceled in the Ulyanovsk region from December 1, said the regional governor Alexei Russkikh. According to him, the regional headquarters analyzed the current situation with the coronavirus and made a decision weaken a number of restrictions imposed in the Ulyanovsk region. The Russians signed the corresponding amendments to the decree, which come into force on December 1. “For citizens who do not have a QR code, a certificate of vaccination, a negative PCR test or a certificate of the transferred coronavirus, free access to shopping and shopping and entertainment centers will be open from Monday to Friday from 8.00 (7.00 Moscow time) to 15.00 (14.00 Moscow time) “, – wrote the Russians on his Instagram page. In addition, the restriction on occupancy by 50% for catering facilities and cinemas is being lifted. Catering establishments will be able to work with 100% occupancy. Cinemas will be able to accommodate 70% of viewers in the halls. It also eliminates the need to present QR codes when checking into hotels and hostels. In addition, a couple will be able to invite guests who have a valid vaccination certificate, a QR code, a certificate of a previous coronavirus infection or a negative PCR test to register a marriage with the registry office. Earlier, the ceremonies were held without guests. Also, children aged 14 to 18 years old will be able to visit theaters and museums unaccompanied by their parents or other legal representatives, including to participate in the Pushkinskaya Karta project. state and municipal cultural institutions, as well as cinemas with a 50% load, provided that all employees of the organization are vaccinated, and the entrance to the institution will be via QR codes. In addition, from November 8, swimming pools, fitness centers, service facilities began to operate using QR codes with 50% utilization, and from November 12 – catering establishments. Also, shopping centers are required to provide access to visitors via QR codes from November 8.

