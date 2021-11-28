UN recognized Ukraine as one of the leaders in population extinction | News | News

Ukraine’s population is shrinking at one of the fastest growing rates in the world. Relevant data are presented in the UN analytical report “Demographic Processes”.

So, the analysts of the organization came to the conclusion that by 2050 the country’s population may decrease to 35 million people.

“Low fertility rates, high mortality rates and a constant increase in the scale of migration are the main reasons for the decline in the population in Ukraine,” the document says.

According to the organization, about a third of Ukrainians die

under the age of 65. Moreover, more than half of these deaths could be prevented.

In addition, according to rough estimates by the UN, there are about 3 million Ukrainian workers permanently outside the country, and their number is expected to only grow.

“The high level of poverty and difficulties with employment and decent pay are exacerbated by political, social and security factors that stimulate migration outflow,” analysts emphasize.

It is noted that almost half of Ukrainian migrants are employed in low-skilled activities, while receiving high qualifications at home. At the same time, about a third of migrants are citizens under 35 years old, the certificate says.

To address the demographic situation, official Kiev needs, according to UN experts, “to invest in human capital”, in particular, thanks to “political measures with a special focus on health, education, poverty reduction, decent wages, social protection and environmental protection” …

Analysts also stressed the need for a regular population census, as accurate data will allow the authorities to formulate the budget for the relevant reforms.

The last official census of the population of Ukraine took place in 2001 (48.2 million people).

On November 23, the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that “at any moment in Ukraine there could be such a blaze that millions of Ukrainians will run to seek shelter in other places.” According to him, the reason for this may be that “having established its protectorate in Ukraine, the West destroyed the economy of this country, brought society to the lack of rights, and certain layers of the population to poverty.”

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov considered this statement of Patrushev “not unfounded.”

On February 1, 2020, it was reported that refugees from Ukraine were in the third largest number in the United States after immigrants from Congo and Myanmar. It was noted that the number of Ukrainian refugees in the United States is 4,451, which is 15% of the total number of refugees in the country.

Prior to that, in November 2019, Kiev businessman Oleksandr Melamud shared his opinion that the mass departure of Ukrainians abroad is “worse than corruption.” Specialists and active people are leaving Ukraine, the businessman noted.

In February 2019, it became known that Ukraine became the leader in terms of migration to Russia – from 2014 to 2017, 600 thousand people moved to the Russian Federation. First of all, the growth of migration is associated with the armed conflict in the Donbass.