Uralchem ​​managed to take control of the board of directors of Togliattiazot

The acting head of the plant has been detained, the board of directors has been changed, and the enterprise itself, which is one of the world’s largest producers of ammonia, is under the control of the Russian Guard

Photo: DPA / TASS

On Saturday, November 27, control over the board of directors of Togliattiazot was acquired by Dmitry Mazepin’s Uralchem, a minority shareholder of the plant. Prior to that, the acting general director of the chemical plant, Andrei Bobkov, was detained.

Bobkov calls the incident a “raider seizure.” From the outside, it looks really strange: people came in the form of riot police and the National Guard, and the shareholder, who has only about 10% of the shares, arranged an extraordinary meeting, at which he replaced the management of the enterprise with people from his company. But not everything is so simple, experts say.

Dmitry Mazepin’s Uralchem ​​company, having bought a 10% stake in Togliattiazot from Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova in 2008, entered into a shareholder conflict with the main owners of the chemical plant Vladimir Makhlai and his son Sergei, trying to gain access to the management of the enterprise. The confrontation ended in court, which found Makhlaev and three other plant managers guilty of large-scale fraud and embezzlement of almost 90 billion rubles. They received about nine years in prison, but they were arrested only in absentia. According to Novaya Gazeta, now all five defendants are not in Russia, the Makhlai are on the federal and international wanted list. So far, they have been unsuccessfully challenging the court’s decision for two years.

But all this time the enterprise was managed by Andrey Bobkov appointed by Sergey Makhlai – now detained. And yet another claim from Uralchem ​​arose over the “deplorable” financial situation of Togliattiazot. Also, Uralchem ​​has long asserted that the plant is in dire need of investment, primarily in industrial safety, and the previous management did not pay due attention to this. This is evidenced by repeated accidents, the last of which, according to NIAS, occurred just a couple of months ago.

And now Mazepin’s holding, through the court, achieved an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, at which it changed the composition of the management, which included representatives of Uralchem.

It’s really worth worrying about the state of the nitrogen plant – it’s still a dangerous chemical production. But it is difficult to say whether something will change under the management of the holding, says Viktor Ivanov, President of the Russian Union of Chemists:

Victor Ivanov President of the Russian Union of Chemists

Now Sergey Makhlai is still considered the majority shareholder of Togliattiazot. He owns more than 80% of the shares. But in August 2021, the court declared him bankrupt at the request of Uralchem. And now the controlling stake can be put up for auction. Uralchem ​​said it would prepare documents if the auction is announced, but the final purchase decision will be made after a financial analysis. Nevertheless, the FAS has already satisfied the petition for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Togliattiazot by the structure of Uralchem.

However, there is one more important point here. The fact is that the current majoritarian Sergei Makhlai took American citizenship and changed his name to George Mac.

Now, in this story, the US Department of Justice may well enter the scene with sanctions against Uralchem, believes Artem Sitnikov, partner of Financial Consulting Group.

Artem Sitnikov partner of Financial Consulting Group

According to the expert, the next meeting on the cassation appeal of the defense of Sergei Makhlai will be held on November 30. And the news background for the now US citizen is not the most favorable.

Add BFM.ru to your news sources?