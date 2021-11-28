US State Department tries to block sanctions for certification of Nord Stream 2 – Gazeta.Ru

The US State Department is trying to block an amendment to the country’s draft defense budget for next year, according to which it is planned to impose sanctions on companies that participated in the certification of Nord Stream 2. It is reported by The hill…

As noted in the material, the presidential administration does not want to lose the favor of Germany, which is an important ally of the United States.

The amendment was presented by Republican Senators Jim Riche and Ted Cruise. Now US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is calling on Democrats to block the amendment.

“The Democrats are very nervous about the issue of voting on Nord Stream 2, because during the previous administration they all opposed it, and after Biden came to power, the calculations became different,” one of its sources quotes the publication.

Earlier it was reported that Germany continues defend position on the preservation of Ukrainian transit at the time of the launch of Nord Stream 2, said the Acting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.