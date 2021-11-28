Virologist Chumakov called the version of the emergence of the “omicron” strain of COVID

In the body of HIV-infected COVID-19 can be strongly mutated due to weakened immunity

A new strain of coronavirus “omicron”, which appeared in South Africa, could form in an HIV-infected person, since COVID can linger in the human body for a long time and mutate. Pyotr Chumakov, a virologist, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of the Cell Proliferation Laboratory at the Engelgardt Institute of Molecular Biology, spoke about this in a conversation with URA.RU.

“The Delta strain came out of India, and there is very low sanitation, there are a lot of weakened people suffering from all sorts of diseases. And there, too, different options appear. [коронавируса]… And now a new one has appeared in Africa – the omicron. In the future, it is possible that some other options will arise there. “Omicron” could appear in an HIV-infected person with a weakened immune system. In such patients, new variants appear with greater frequency, ”said Petr Chumakov.

As the professor noted, HIV-infected people are a “reservoir” where COVID-19 receives many mutations. “When COVID enters the body of an immunodeficient patient, it can stay there much longer and is not cleared by the immune system: it is weak. Therefore, he begins to adapt and mutate there. More competitive variants of the virus appear, they begin to dominate. When this person infects another, then he makes it a mutant of the virus. The original virus that infected him has not disappeared, just a new mutant strain, which is more adapted, begins to appear and dominate in the competition. Therefore, such immunodeficient patients are a very dangerous reservoir for the emergence of new options, “- said the scientist.

Head of the Department of Virology and Molecular Biological Research Methods of the FSBI DNCIB FMBA of Russia Oleg Glotov, in an interview with URA.RU, expressed the opinion that Omicron could appear under other circumstances. “I think the reason is that South Africa, on the one hand, is a developed country, on the other, it is located in Africa, where the population is diverse. This is a large international hub, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

HIV is one of the most serious infections in South Africa. According to UN statistics for 2019, the country has the largest number of people in the world infected with HIV.