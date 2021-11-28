Vitalik Buterin proposed a method to reduce the cost of transactions in L2 for Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin presented a roadmap for the development of second level (L2) solutions based on technology Rollups for Ethereum. To increase throughput, he proposed limiting the amount of data in a block and gradually introducing sharding.

A roadmap for how data space available to rollups can be greatly expanded (and hence rollup fees greatly reduced) progressively, starting from calldata gas cost reduction and continuing with step-by-step rollout of sharding: https: //t.co/TixzvKInSN – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 25, 2021

“In the short to medium term, and possibly in the long term, rollups is the only reliable solution for Ethereum to scale. Mainnet fees have remained very high for several months now, so everything necessary is urgently needed to facilitate the ecosystem’s transition to this technology, ”the publication says.

According to Buterin, it is worth starting by limiting the amount of calldata data in a block and reducing the cost of the corresponding operations from 16 units of gas per byte to three. This space stores information provided when calling a smart contract.

A relevant proposal (EIP-4488) has already been posted by Ethereum founder and developer Mika Zoltu. According to them, the measure will allow to increase L2 throughput without increasing the block size.

Buterin noted that there is an alternative solution – to reduce the cost of operations related to calldata without imposing limits on the amount of data. He explained that this is a simpler idea, which, however, can be a security risk when implemented.

“Now the average block size is 60-90 KB, but the maximum block size is 1.875 MB. If we simply reduce the cost of calldata from 16 to 3 gas units, the maximum block size grows to 10 MB. This will place an unprecedented load on the network and create the risk of a network shutdown. Previous tests of blocks of about 500 KB have already disabled several boot nodes, “Buterin said.

According to the developers’ proposal, the block size will be limited to 1.5 MB. This is enough to prevent “most of the security risks,” they said.

If the initiative is supported by the community, the network will be updated to recalculate gas costs. Users will be able to continue interacting with the protocol without changes, and miners will only have to set a new rule.

Buterin stressed that in the long term, sharding is the only acceptable solution for scaling. However, its implementation will take a long time.

Initially, developers are expected to implement “a small number of shards, for example, four”. In the future, this number will be increased to 64.

After shard integration, Rollups-based L2 solutions will send transactions in two stages. On the first – the data is placed in the shard, on the second – the transaction itself takes place.

The developers noted that Optimism and Arbitrum already use a two-stage design, so no major code changes are required for these projects.

Second-tier solutions can significantly reduce the fees that users pay when transferring transactions. According to L2 Fees, at the time of writing, you will have to pay $ 7.9 for ETH transmission on the main network – using Looping, for example, allows you to reduce this amount to $ 0.2.

At the same time, some operations remain quite expensive even in L2 networks. Swapping tokens through Optimism would cost more than $ 3 in fees (on the mainnet, the fee would be over $ 32).

As a reminder, the CEO of the Singapore-based venture capital Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, criticized Ethereum for its high fees, which prevent newcomers to the market from using this blockchain.

