VKS will receive new aircraft with hypersonic weapons
New aircraft with hypersonic weapons will be put on alert in the aviation military units of the Aerospace Forces next year, reported … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. New aircraft with hypersonic weapons will be put on alert in the aviation military units of the Aerospace Forces next year, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Andrei Yudin said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper. It is planned to purchase more than 200 units of basic weapons, military and special equipment. Earlier it was reported that by the end of 2024, according to the plan, the Aerospace Forces will receive 22 multifunctional fighters of the fifth generation Su-57, and by 2028 their number in the Russian Armed Forces will be increased to 76. Russia is now the only country in the world with hypersonic missiles on alert or on high alert. In the Russian Armed Forces, the Dagger airplane complex with a hypersonic missile is on combat duty, the Zircon hypersonic missile is undergoing state tests, and strategic missiles with the Avangard hypersonic gliding unit are on alert.
“The next year in the aviation military units of the Aerospace Forces has been declared the year of flight training, and for the air defense, anti-missile defense and space forces – the year of combat duty. We also have to put on alert the promising models of military and military equipment (weapons, military and special equipment – ed.), In including with hypersonic weapons, “he said.
Yudin said that within the framework of the state defense order in 2022, it is planned to purchase more than 200 units of basic weapons, military and special equipment.
Earlier it was reported that by the end of 2024, according to the plan, the Aerospace Forces will receive 22 multifunctional fighters of the fifth generation Su-57, and by 2028 their number in the Russian Armed Forces will be brought to 76.
Russia is now the only country in the world with hypersonic missiles on alert or on high alert. In the Russian Armed Forces, the Kinzhal airplane complex with a hypersonic missile is on combat duty, the Zircon hypersonic missile is undergoing state tests, and strategic missiles with the Avangard hypersonic gliding unit are on combat duty.
The Aerospace Forces will receive four Su-57 fighters in December, a source said.