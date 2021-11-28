https://ria.ru/20211129/samolety-1761189864.html

VKS will receive new aircraft with hypersonic weapons

Aerospace Forces will receive new aircraft with hypersonic weapons – Russia news today

VKS will receive new aircraft with hypersonic weapons

New aircraft with hypersonic weapons will be put on alert in the aviation military units of the Aerospace Forces next year, reported … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T00: 23

2021-11-29T00: 23

2021-11-29T00: 54

security

aerospace forces of russia

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0d/1758917290_0-0:3186:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_8fc006f15b5b4069e2c6d2f08398c6f6.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. New aircraft with hypersonic weapons will be put on alert in the aviation military units of the Aerospace Forces next year, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Andrei Yudin said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper. It is planned to purchase more than 200 units of basic weapons, military and special equipment. Earlier it was reported that by the end of 2024, according to the plan, the Aerospace Forces will receive 22 multifunctional fighters of the fifth generation Su-57, and by 2028 their number in the Russian Armed Forces will be increased to 76. Russia is now the only country in the world with hypersonic missiles on alert or on high alert. In the Russian Armed Forces, the Dagger airplane complex with a hypersonic missile is on combat duty, the Zircon hypersonic missile is undergoing state tests, and strategic missiles with the Avangard hypersonic gliding unit are on alert.

https://ria.ru/20211112/su-57-1758677189.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0d/1758917290_284: 0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8268e0daccf6c50b1663c5b720d716df.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

security, aerospace forces of russia, russia