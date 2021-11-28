Volodin promised to study 608 thousand comments under the post about QR codes – RBC

Photo: Alexey Kudenko / RIA Novosti



State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin intends to organize work to study all the comments he received from users in Telegram under the post on bills on QR codes. The politician announced this in his new post on the social network.

On November 24, Volodin published a message on Telegram, in which, among other things, he raised the issue of introducing mandatory QR codes and opened comments. By 9:48 Moscow time on November 27, there are already more than 608 thousand responses under the post.

“Over the past three days, I have received a huge number of messages from you, where you express your opinion on the bills on QR codes submitted by the government to the State Duma. I didn’t expect that there will be so many of them, ”Volodin said.

According to him, he alone cannot cope with such a number of responses, so special work will be organized to “get acquainted with all the comments.” “It is important for us that all constructive proposals are studied and taken into account. Thank you for expressing your position, ”wrote the speaker of the State Duma.

Only 14% of Russians supported the introduction of QR codes on buses and metro



In early November, the government submitted to the State Duma a bill on the mandatory introduction of QR codes in intercity and international transport – on trains and airplanes. The State Duma Council considered the amendments and for a month sent them for discussion to the regions, the Accounts and Public Chambers, as well as to the Federation Council.

In his post dated November 24, Volodin pointed out that the State Duma received more than 120 thousand official appeals on the issue of QR codes. According to him, on all these issues, the deputies will have to communicate with the government, as the initiator of the bill. “What will be the decision – will show the results of the discussion and the position of the deputies, which they will take on this issue. Feedback is important to us, without this the parliament cannot work, ”the politician said.

Earlier, the SuperJob service conducted a study, according to which only 14% of Russians supported the introduction of QR codes in transport. Of these, the least enthusiasm was shown by residents of Chelyabinsk (4%), Yekaterinburg (6%) and Omsk and Nizhny Novgorod (12% each). The most favorable were the residents of Krasnodar (20%), Volgograd (18%) and Perm (17%).