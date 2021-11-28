Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December

State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin recalled which new laws will come into force in December 2021. In particular, it will become easier to register the birth of a child, and free access to socially significant sites will be provided.

In his Telegram channel, the speaker of the lower house of parliament also noted that several laws will come into force regarding the protection of people in the financial sector.

So, it will be possible to extrajudicially block sites that entice money and then disappear. This decision, according to Volodin, will allow to promptly suppress the activities of resources that advertise financial pyramids.

In addition, according to the new law, banks will not be able to require the borrower to have a permanent minimum balance on the account. And also citizens applying for a loan will be protected from the imposition of additional services. “It will be forbidden to put down marks for the borrower in the agreement indicating his agreement with the proposed conditions,” Volodin said.

Last week, State Duma deputies adopted at a plenary session in the third reading a bill on increasing the minimum wage (minimum wage). Thus, from January 1, 2022, it should increase to 13,890 rubles. The bill was approved in the first reading on October 26. In the original version, he assumed that the minimum wage would be 13,617 rubles a month, but then, by the second reading, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed an amendment that would provide for an increase in the minimum wage to 13,890 rubles a month. In addition, the cost of living, according to calculations, will increase to 12,654 rubles. In 2021, the minimum wage is RUB 12,792.

