Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December – RT in Russian

Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin in his Telegram channel spoke about the laws coming into force in December.

“In the last month of this year, important innovations for our citizens will start working – it will become easier to register the birth of a child, and socially significant sites will be provided free access,” Volodin said.

He separately noted a number of laws that relate to the protection of people in the financial sector.

The Speaker of the State Duma said that “it will be possible to extrajudicially block sites that lure money and then disappear.”

According to him, “the decision will allow to promptly suppress the activities of resources advertising pyramid schemes.”

Another innovation, according to Volodin, “will protect people who apply for a loan from the imposition of additional services.”

“It will be forbidden to put down marks for the borrower in the agreement indicating his agreement with the proposed conditions. Also, banks will not be able to require the borrower to have a permanent minimum balance on the account. This condition was excessive, ”he said.