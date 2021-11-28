https://ria.ru/20211128/volodin-1761115174.html

Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December

Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December

Pre-trial blocking of sites advertising financial pyramids, access to socially significant services for citizens, responsibility for the sale of unmarked … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T11: 16

2021-11-28T11: 16

2021-11-28T11: 43

society

Viacheslav Volodin

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754194424_643-0:2847:1240_1920x0_80_0_0_62a7944820b873f84be8661fe51d7c82.jpg

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Pre-trial blocking of sites advertising financial pyramids, access to socially significant services for citizens, responsibility for the sale of unmarked products, the beginning of measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions – State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke about the laws that will come into force in December. ” This year, important innovations for our citizens will work – it will become easier to register the birth of a child, socially significant sites will be provided free access. I would like to note a number of laws concerning the protection of people in the financial sector, “Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel. socially significant sites, for example, to the portals of government agencies, local governments, state extra-budgetary funds and state services, will become free. Registration of acts of civil status, including the birth of a child, is now possible in any registry office. Finance and banks From next month it will be possible to block resources before the trial, advertising fin Anse pyramids. Such sites mislead users because of the similarity of domain names or similarity to the portals of these organizations and offer services to persons who are not entitled to provide them. Lenders will not be able to put down the “check marks” of agreement with the terms of agreements without the borrower’s handwritten signature. Banks will not be able to include in loan documents provisions according to which the borrower must have a minimum balance on the account to pay off the next payment. Moreover, within 14 days, the borrower will be able to refuse additional non-financial services that could be imposed, says the speaker of the State Duma. Ecology From December, Russia will begin to take measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Among them are state registration, setting targets and supporting activities to reduce them. Fingerprinting and medical certification for foreigners Foreign citizens entering the country for more than 90 days must register fingerprints, as well as the procedure for photographing and medical certification, including testing for HIV -infection. Other Administrative liability for violation of the requirements for mandatory product labeling will come into force. The measure, says Volodin, also applies to drugs. At the same time, “for the production, acquisition, storage, transportation for the purpose of selling or marketing goods using knowingly counterfeit means of identification” provides for criminal liability – up to three years in prison.

https://ria.ru/20211125/oms-1760693250.html

https://realty.ria.ru/20211123/gosduma-1760376087.html

https://ria.ru/20210904/daktiloskopiya-1748683628.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754194424_118-0:2847:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_22cdde84c116eea4efc138f2ab0d1134.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, vyacheslav volodin, state duma of the russian federation, russia