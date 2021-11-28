Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December

11:16 28.11.2021 (updated: 11:43 11/28/2021)

Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Pre-trial blocking of sites advertising financial pyramids, access to socially significant services for citizens, responsibility for the sale of unmarked products, the start of measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions – State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke about the laws that will come into force in December.
“In the last month of this year, innovations that are important for our citizens will start working – it will become easier to register the birth of a child, and socially significant sites will be provided free access. I would also like to note a number of laws concerning the protection of people in the financial sector,” Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

Social sphere

From December, access to socially significant sites, for example, to portals of state bodies, local governments, state non-budgetary funds and state services, will become free.

Registration of acts of civil status, including the birth of a child, is now possible in any registry office.

The building of the State Duma of the Russian Federation - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/25/2021

November 25, 13:08

The State Duma adopted a law specifying the form of the compulsory medical insurance policy

Finance and banks

Starting next month, it will be possible to block resources advertising pyramid schemes until the trial. Such sites mislead users because of the similarity of domain names or similarity to the portals of these organizations and offer services to persons who are not entitled to provide them.

Lenders will be prohibited from putting down “check marks” of agreement with the terms of agreements without the borrower’s handwritten signature.

Banks will not be able to include in credit documents provisions according to which the borrower must have a minimum balance on the account to pay off the next payment. Moreover, within 14 days, the borrower will be able to refuse additional non-financial services that could be imposed, says the speaker of the State Duma.

The building of the State Duma of the Russian Federation - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/23/2021

November 23, 04:42 PM

The State Duma adopted a law to simplify the state registration of capital construction objects

Ecology

Measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions will start in Russia in December. Among them are state accounting, setting targets and supporting activities to reduce them.

Fingerprinting and medical certification for foreigners

Foreign citizens who enter the country for more than 90 days must complete a fingerprint registration, as well as a photographing and medical certification procedure, including testing for HIV infection.

Other

Administrative liability for violation of the requirements for mandatory product labeling will come into force. The measure, says Volodin, also applies to drugs. At the same time, “for the production, acquisition, storage, transportation for the purpose of selling or marketing goods using knowingly counterfeit means of identification” provides for criminal liability – up to three years in prison.

Fingerprinting at the multifunctional migration center in Moscow - RIA Novosti, 1920, 09/04/2021

September 4, 12:33 pm

Foreigners in Russia want to oblige to receive a card with a fingerprint chip

