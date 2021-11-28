https://ria.ru/20211128/volodin-1761115174.html
Volodin spoke about the laws coming into force in December
Social sphere
From December, access to socially significant sites, for example, to portals of state bodies, local governments, state non-budgetary funds and state services, will become free.
Registration of acts of civil status, including the birth of a child, is now possible in any registry office.
November 25, 13:08
The State Duma adopted a law specifying the form of the compulsory medical insurance policy
Finance and banks
Starting next month, it will be possible to block resources advertising pyramid schemes until the trial. Such sites mislead users because of the similarity of domain names or similarity to the portals of these organizations and offer services to persons who are not entitled to provide them.
Lenders will be prohibited from putting down “check marks” of agreement with the terms of agreements without the borrower’s handwritten signature.
Banks will not be able to include in credit documents provisions according to which the borrower must have a minimum balance on the account to pay off the next payment. Moreover, within 14 days, the borrower will be able to refuse additional non-financial services that could be imposed, says the speaker of the State Duma.
November 23, 04:42 PM
The State Duma adopted a law to simplify the state registration of capital construction objects
Ecology
Measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions will start in Russia in December. Among them are state accounting, setting targets and supporting activities to reduce them.
Fingerprinting and medical certification for foreigners
Foreign citizens who enter the country for more than 90 days must complete a fingerprint registration, as well as a photographing and medical certification procedure, including testing for HIV infection.
Other
Administrative liability for violation of the requirements for mandatory product labeling will come into force. The measure, says Volodin, also applies to drugs. At the same time, “for the production, acquisition, storage, transportation for the purpose of selling or marketing goods using knowingly counterfeit means of identification” provides for criminal liability – up to three years in prison.
September 4, 12:33 pm
Foreigners in Russia want to oblige to receive a card with a fingerprint chip